Syria’s Assad Wins 4th Term With 95% of Vote, in Election the West Calls Fraudulent

Elections are generally meant to be competitive affairs, with candidates and political parties vying for the public’s attention over the weeks and months prior to voting. Whilst not all elections are close run affairs, there should be a sense of competition, uncertainty even. When an election is, however, like a football match where the referees are biased; most of your players are banned from playing and in any case can’t train before the match; the opposing team starts with a 5-0 advantage; and the playing field is literally tilted towards your opponents, this is a serious issue. It is fair to say that even this example of a rigged football match, where everyone knows the outcome in advance, comes up short when examining Syria’s recent presidential “election”.