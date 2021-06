A small shift in your sleep schedule could help boost your mood by double digits. You've heard about all the perks of being an early bird before, and it sounds great in theory, but realistically? It can seem impossible to make drastic changes in sleep habits and force yourself to be something you're not. But even if you don't consider yourself an early riser, take note: New research suggests it may be worth adjusting your sleep schedule pretty minimally-setting your alarm clock for just a bit earlier in the mornings-to help fend off depression and maintain a brighter, more balanced mood. The insight is especially helpful news if you're prone to mood dips or bouts of depression, or if this mental health disorder runs in your family.