Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Galaxy Buds 2 Live Images Appear Thanks To FCC

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is preparing to add a new member to its amazing lineup of truly wireless (TWS) earbuds soon. Called Galaxy Buds 2, the wearable has been subject to a few leaks over the past couple of months. Now we have some more information about the new pair of TWS buds from Samsung, thanks to an FCC listing.

www.androidheadlines.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth Low Energy#Tws#Ep Qr177#The Galaxy Buds#85mah#270mah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
FCC
News Break
ANC
Related
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE renders emerge to showcase design, color options

Samsung is speculated to hold a launch event on Aug. 19 to announce the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, and Galaxy S21 FE. A recent leak by reliable tipster Evan Blass hinted that the S21 FE could be arriving as the successor to the Galaxy Note 20 lineup from last year. He is now back with leak renders of the S21 FE to showcase its front and rear design.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung is due to unveil a second pair of wireless earbuds in 2021. Information about its latest truly wireless earbuds remains slim at this point in time. However, some reports have suggested that the latest earbuds are going to be called the Galaxy Buds 2. The new earbuds come after...
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro at an all-new low

Even if your phone still has a headphone jack, there's no reason not to make the jump in true wireless earbuds. Both sound quality and battery life have come a long way over the last few years, and the convenience factor alone makes it worth the upgrade. If you're still on the fence, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best TWEs you can buy today, and Woot has them marked down to an all-new low today only.
ElectronicsSamMobile

The Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are available at a new low price

The Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are now available at a significant discount thanks to Amazon’s daily deals website Woot! For a limited-time only, customers can buy the Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Black at a 30% discount, or for $139 instead of $199. As always, the clock is ticking on...
NFLpocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Pixel Buds 2 and more devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with Samsung’s best wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are currently available for as low as $150 at Samsung.com. Now, this means that you can get up to $50 savings off your purchase, but that will only happen if you have an eligible device to trade in. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancellation, studio sound quality, and water resistance. Now, if you are looking for a more affordable option, you can also grab a pair of Google Pixel Buds 2 that are currently selling for $129 at B&H after receiving a $50 discount, and don’t worry, you do not have to trade-in anything to get this discount. Plus, savings are the same across the board, meaning you can get them in any of its three different color options.
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the Best Galaxy Buds+ Cases: Spigen, Elago, Lizhi, and more!

If you’ve been using your Samsung Galaxy Buds+ without a case for a while, you may have noticed a few scratches at the top, bottom, and on the sides, and maybe even on the earbuds themselves. We’ve created this list to show you the best Samsung Galaxy Buds+ cases and help you prevent any damage to your wireless earbuds against accidental drops and scuffs.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy M32 bags FCC certification, June launch expected

The next M-series phone from Samsung could be the Galaxy M32. A support page of the phone recently went live on Samsung India’s website. Now, it has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which indicates that it may launch as early as this month. The Galaxy M32 has...
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Pixel Bud A-Series Official: Pre-orders live for $99

Google I/O came and went with absolutely no news of hardware which left us wondering when we would see the much-rumored Pixel Bud A earbuds from Google. Given all the news surrounding the highly-anticipated Pixel 6, it wouldn’t have been too surprising to see the next iteration of Google’s TWS earbuds at a hardware event, say, in October. Well, Google apparently had other plans.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Details Appear, 90Hz Display In Tow

Samsung is working on adding Galaxy A22 to its lineup. The phone comes with both 4G and 5G support. Anyway, previously, some of its specifications were leaked, and now we have some new information about Galaxy A22 5G. The first new news is about the phone’s display. According to the...
Cell Phonesfreenews.live

OnePlus Nord N200 5G appeared on the official image

On June 10, OnePlus will show the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India, and now the company has also confirmed that it is preparing another device from this series. We are talking about the budget OnePlus Nord N200 5G. Its official image and some characteristics were received by the journalists of the PCMag publication. The novelty will be the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord N100 and will be the company’s cheapest 5G smartphone. The device will be equipped with a 6.49-inch LCD-screen with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In addition, the device will receive a triple camera, a side fingerprint scanner and, most likely, a Qualcomm chip on board. In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be very similar to the flagship OnePlus 9 line of devices.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds have dropped to just $90

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds were great when they first released and still hold up. Right now you can get the earbuds in white or red for a low price of $89.99 at Amazon. This is the lowest direct discount ever on any version of the Buds Plus, and the deal is $10 better than black and $20 better than blue. The earbuds do sell for as much as $150 regularly, although the average street price is closer to $110. Either way, you're saving a lot today.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution leverages standard upscaling techniques and appears to offer worse image quality than DLSS 2.0

AMD is set to launch FidelityFX Super Resolution later this month as a competitor to NVIDIA's AI-based DLSS upscaling solution. During a recent announcement, AMD stated that FSR would not be using machine learning like DLSS. This raised questions about image quality, since conventional upscaling methods are limited in terms of the information they can reconstruct from a lower-resolution frame.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Upcoming Galaxy S21 FE Appears In Four Color Variants

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2021, and it just leaked in four color variants. These images are coming from Evan Blass aka @evleaks, who notes that these leaks are made “from 3D objects”. The Galaxy S21 FE shows its face in four...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 3D image model surfaces online

Evan Blass has done it again. Of course, that’s nothing new because evleaks has been doing such for a few years. The latest image renders from our source are for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This new variant of the premium flagship series is now believed to replace the Galaxy Note 21, at least, for this year. The phone was earlier leaked by Samsung Mexico and soon more related renders have surfaced online. We can expect more related information will be released until the official product launch.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Realme RMX3366 appears on TENAA with images and key specs

A mysterious Realme phone with model number RMX3366 has appeared in the database of the TENAA certification site. Currently, the listing has revealed the images and a few specs of the phone. Unfortunately, there is no information on its identity. The Realme RMX3366’s TENAA listing reveals that it measures 159.9...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colors revealed in leaked images

It looks like we have some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, some press renders of the handsets have been posted on Twitter by Evan Blass. The renders show four different colors for the handsets, black, white, purple and green, it is not clear as yet on whether any other colors will be available.