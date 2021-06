Coach Mike McCarthy indicated Tuesday that he anticipates Prescott (ankle) being full-go by the time training camp rolls around, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Considering Prescott was nearly full-go for OTAs, it shouldn't come as a shock that he'll likely be ready to resume his duties under center next month. He didn't get a ton of time to get acclimated to McCarthy's system last year before going down for the season with a compound fracture in his right ankle, but he did complete 68 percent of his 222 pass attempts for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions over four-plus games, including 450-plus passing yards in each of the three games prior to going down. Prescott returns to the head of a Cowboys offense loaded with wideout talent, so there's no reason to expect a drop-off from him as long as he can stay on the field.