Compact phones are not a trend, but there are still a lot of people who can not leave without them. At the same time, there are still companies that release amazing compact flagships. But Asus was not one of them, at least until the Asus Zenfone 8 came out. It is the first very compact flagship from the Taiwanese company and it boasts astonishing specifications. But is it the best compact flagship you can get without spending the max amount of money in the Android world? In order to let you find out, we decided to compare it to the most important compact flagship in the last generation: the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21.