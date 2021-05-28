It’s not sizzling bacon or a sprinkler you’re hearing. The Brood X cicadas have emerged in the Lehigh Valley

Marten Edwards plucked a cicada from a tree Thursday afternoon at Green Lane Park, flipped it on its back in his palm, and explained that it was a female and how to tell the difference.

“She will never sing,” Edwards said. “She’ll click her wings, but she’ll never sing. But she’s the one in charge here.”

At another nearby tree at the Montgomery County park, Rick Crist and Michael Sitvarin looked at piles of exoskeletons, which had been shed by the insects, along the roots.

And, all around, the screams of cicadas filled the air.

Edwards called out the different types of sounds — some like sizzling bacon, others like a sprinkler.

Seventeen years ago, the trio worked together to map cicadas across the commonwealth for a research project spearheaded by Edwards, who chairs Muhlenberg College’s biology department. It was the first time GPS technology was used to get precise locations.

Thursday’s trip searching for cicadas was not only a reunion for the three researchers, but it was also a bit nostalgic — for the kind of person whose heartstrings can be tugged by insects — because the cicadas emerging now are the offspring of those they mapped almost two decades ago.

“You never forget that background noise,” said Crist, a genetics researcher at the University of Pennsylvania who credits the research project as his ticket into graduate school. “It’s not once in a lifetime, but it’s close enough.”

Thursday was the first time Sitvarin and Crist had seen each other in 15 years.

“I’ve just been underground, feeding on tree roots,” joked Sitvarin, now a biology professor at Clayton State University in Georgia.

And the researchers had part of the next generation of students with them too — Maya Schlesinger, who just finished her first year at Muhlenberg. She’s studying biology on a pre-med track.

“I think they’re really cool,” she said. “It’s really interesting to think about the evolution behind 17 years underground.”

She had a cicada-themed shirt for the occasion, but forgot it, she said. The shirt reads, “I spent 17 years underground and all I got was this T-shirt.”

Periodical cicadas, which emerge every 13 or 17 years, grow underground, tapping into tree roots to eat, and waiting for the soil to be just warm enough to emerge.

Then they scream, mate, lay eggs and die, doing their part to continue the cycle.

They can only be found in the eastern United States, making northeastern Pennsylvania a hot spot for researchers and enthusiasts who seek out the chorus of screams.

But not everyone will have the opportunity to see them this year.

Researchers have been eagerly anticipating this group, Brood X, but so far, the bulk has been spotted south of Interstate 78, in Montgomery and Bucks counties.

“People are very concerned if they’re going to see them this year,” Edwards said, adding that the mapping done in 2004 is the freshest data available. “If they didn’t have those records, we would have no idea.”

When people search online for cicada locations, many of the maps they find came from the 1930s, Edwards explained, and there’s a good possibility they’re inaccurate, because if even one cicada was found, the entire county would be shaded as a hot spot.

“Maybe they never were there,” he said. “Maybe they were and were eliminated.”

But that doesn’t mean Edwards isn’t interested in looking for them. He said he plans to spend some time this year in Schuylkill County to see if past records are correct.

So far, he’s heard them from his car, driving from Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County to Coopersburg in Lehigh County. He’s also seen a few in his neighborhood, the West End of Allentown.

Generally, when he’s looking for cicadas by car, Edwards stops and turns off the engine to listen for their screams. However, along Route 309, he didn’t even have to stop the car, he said, describing the chorus as “almost deafening.”

Walking through the park, the group kept one eye on the ground — looking for the small holes the insects crawled out from — and the other on the trees — where they spend most of their short time above ground flitting from branch to branch.

Edwards pointed up at the trees, sometimes taking out a pair of binoculars for a closer look.

“They’re up there singing,” he said. “Way up there.”

It’s important for residents to get out and experience the cicadas this year, he said, especially children who might grow up to be the next generation of scientists.

“This is something exciting, something fun,” Edwards said. “It’s really fun to appreciate them, but it’s more important to document them.”

Join the cicada search

Interested in mapping cicadas? Researchers at the University of Connecticut developed a smartphone app called Cicada Safari , which anyone can use to log sightings.