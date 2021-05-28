Ahlstrom-Munksjö Launches FiltEV®, its New, Comprehensive Platform of High Performance Filtration Materials for Electric Vehicles
Ahlstrom-Munksjö advances further into the growth segment of electrification, launching its first product offering, totally dedicated to filtration media solutions for electric vehicles. The vehicle industry is witnessing rapid electrification, driven by the global need to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions. As the infrastructure for charging expands and offers...www.altenergymag.com