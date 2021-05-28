Ahlstrom-Munksjö Launches FiltEV®, its New, Comprehensive Platform of High Performance Filtration Materials for Electric Vehicles

In January 2022, Siemens will introduce a new model for the company cars used by its executive-level employees. Currently in the pilot phase, the new model is to be implemented Germany-wide by the beginning of next year. The goal is to provide employees with greater access to cars with ecofriendly drive systems and thus give them an additional incentive to use electric vehicles. Siemens’ fleet organization will also be more flexible and sustainable since employees will be able choose the type of electric vehicle they want at any time based on their requirements. This spring, the company joined the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative and thus set a target of transitioning its global fleet to 100 percent electric mobility by 2030.