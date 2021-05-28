Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Launches FiltEV®, its New, Comprehensive Platform of High Performance Filtration Materials for Electric Vehicles

altenergymag.com
 20 days ago

Ahlstrom-Munksjö advances further into the growth segment of electrification, launching its first product offering, totally dedicated to filtration media solutions for electric vehicles. The vehicle industry is witnessing rapid electrification, driven by the global need to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions. As the infrastructure for charging expands and offers...

www.altenergymag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filtration#Energy Efficiency#Air Filters#Ahlstrom Munksj Launches#Filtev#Forticell#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

IQST "“ iQSTEL Announces New Electric Vehicle Division Expanding On ALYI Initiative

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the company has undertaken the launch of a new, dedicated Electric Vehicle (EV) Division to expand beyond the work started in conjunction with iQSTEL's initiative with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI).
Businessconstructionequipment.com

Metso Outotec to Launch 4 Filtration Programs

Metso Outotec is launching four Life Cycle Services (LCS) programs for filtration to help customers overcome operation and process challenges. According to the company the programs help customers simplify their maintenance, improve filter reliability, minimize downtime, and maximize filter life. LCS programs for Filters in brief. Inspections and technical support...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Automotive Fuel Cell Market: Dynamics, Segment, and Supply Demand 2020-2030

Prophecy Market Insights has recently published the Automotive Fuel Cell informational report which will help retailers, manufacturers, and distributors to understand and realize the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities to generate revenue, and trends that are instrumental in shaping the target market and its revenue. This Automotive Fuel Cell market report states the overview, historical data along with size, share, growth, demand, and revenue of the global industry. The report analyses the attractive opportunities in the market by explaining the fastest and largest growing segments across regions.
Electronicsthemanufacturer.com

Driving Change: New Technology to Support Increased Consumer Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Sakuu Corporation – formerly KeraCel – recently unveiled a unique new 3D printing platform that it hopes will unlock the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles by overcoming some of the inherent barriers currently standing in the way of greater commercial uptake. We caught up with the CEO, Robert Bagheri, who gave The Manufacturer his insight into what his company’s new technology proposition will mean for e-mobility companies, battery manufacturers and ultimately consumers.
altenergymag.com

LG Energy Solution's New TR1300 Operational At World's Largest Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage Project

- Vistra's Fully Operational 300MW/1.2GWh Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility Newly Equipped with LG Energy Solution's Latest TR1300 - The New TR1300 Incorporates Multiple Innovative Features to Facilitate Low-Cost Installation, Maximize Energy Capacity, and Enhance Safety. LG Energy Solution, South Korea's leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, recently supplied Vistra's...
power-eng.com

MAN acquires 99% stake in hydrogen electroyzer firm H-TEC

German-based engine maker MAN Energy Solutions is stepping up its investment in future hydrogen production technology. The company is taking full control of electrolyzer manufacturer H-TEC Systems. MAN, which already held 40 percent of H-TECH from a 2019 deal, is acquiring the controlling stake from majority owner GP Joule. MAN will now own 99 percent of the Augsburg-based electrolyzer firm.
Industrymarinelink.com

DNV Launches Digital EEXI Calculator

Classification society DNV has launched a new digital tool to support customers in ensuring their compliance with the upcoming Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI). The EEXI regulation is a medium-term component of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) roadmap toward reducing global shipping’s carbon intensity by 40% over the next decade, using 2008 as a baseline. The aim is to assess the energy efficiency of existing ships, focusing solely on their design. It determines the standardized CO2 emissions related to a vessel’s installed engine power, transport capacity, speed, and degree of energy efficiency.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Siemens to introduce sustainable and flexible company car policy

In January 2022, Siemens will introduce a new model for the company cars used by its executive-level employees. Currently in the pilot phase, the new model is to be implemented Germany-wide by the beginning of next year. The goal is to provide employees with greater access to cars with ecofriendly drive systems and thus give them an additional incentive to use electric vehicles. Siemens’ fleet organization will also be more flexible and sustainable since employees will be able choose the type of electric vehicle they want at any time based on their requirements. This spring, the company joined the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative and thus set a target of transitioning its global fleet to 100 percent electric mobility by 2030.
Softwareautomotiveworld.com

Garrett Motion launches predictive control software with Hyundai Motor Company

Garrett Motion Inc., a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it has launched a new software solution focused on Model-Based Predictive Control (MPC) technology with Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). Garrett’s advanced MPC technology is able to predict and preemptively optimize how a system operates in real-world...
Industryrubbernews.com

New Products: ABB offers predictive maintenance for mining belts

ZURICH, Switzerland—Predictive maintenance, though still a relatively new technology, has become a sought-after safety net for conveyor belt operators. As such, ABB Ltd. has released ABB Ability Condition Monitoring for mining belts, a digital system that tracks and collects data about the integrity of the conveyance equipment. The system supplies real-time analysis that can assist mine operators in planned maintenance before something tears or breaks.
Tulsa, OKokcfox.com

New electric vehicle plant to bring high-paying jobs to Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Auto manufacturer Canoo has announced it will bring 2,000 high-paying jobs to MidAmerica Industrial Park with new production site. Canoo is a company that manufactures electric vehicles, and it's chosen Oklahoma as the location for its U.S. manufacturing facility. “We invested millions of dollars to find...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Studies Conducted at Islamic Azad University on Hydrogen Energy Recently Reported (Energy Management of a Smart Autonomous Electrical Grid With a Hydrogen Storage System)

2021 JUN 16 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Energy Daily News -- Research findings on Energy - Hydrogen Energy are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Tehran, Iran, by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The problem of energy management in the smart autonomous electrical grids (SAEGs) is a main challenge in the active distribution networks. In such systems, the operator of the network decides on the optimal scheduling of the resources to supply the local demand.”
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Gains Momentum as FCEV Sales Heighten: Fairfield Market Research

The global sustainability drive targeting reduced dependence on conventional fossil fuels for lower environmental footprint is driving the development of alternative powertrains propelled by fuels. The promising trend of vehicle electrification will be the strongest factors fuelling the demand for fuel cell powertrain technology in the global market. The global fuel cell powertrain market is shaping up rapidly as the commercialisation of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) has picked up pace recently as a viable sustainable transport solution. This is further supported by favourable regulatory framework and the necessary electric vehicle infrastructure in developed regions. With the world's leading automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda pioneering the path towards the alternative fuel powered transportation, the prospects of the fuel cell powertrain market are poised to flourish.
Businesstechnewstube.com

Polestar picks the US to build its next electric vehicle

Enlarge / This is as much of the Polestar 3 as the company is ready to share right now. But the SUV goes into production in 2022. (credit: Polestar) On Wednesday morning, the electric carmaker Polestar revealed that it will build its forthcoming SUV in the United States. Polestar is a joint venture between…
fleetequipmentmag.com

ChargePoint launches its global electric fleet charging portfolio 

Jason Morgan is the editor of Fleet Equipment. He has more than 15 years of B2B journalism experience covering the likes of trucking and construction equipment, real estate, movies and craft beer industries. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., a electric vehicle charging network, announced a comprehensive EV charging solution portfolio available for...
Economybostonnews.net

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Expects a Progressive Outlook Through 2027, Says Fairfield Market Research in an Ongoing Study

Electric vehicles (EVs) are rapidly becoming mainstream as the governments from all over the world have set their zero-emission mobility deadlines. Financing schemes and subsidies offered for both OEMs and consumers are playing a crucial role in the market build-up, further supported by rising expenditure of governments on charging infrastructure and battery technology. During 2017-2018, demand for EVs grew 40% in the US and a whopping 80% in Europe, which indicates a massive market potential of electric vehicle (EV) battery. A new upcoming study of Fairfield Market Research examines the global electric vehicle battery market for the forecast period between 2021 and 2027.
RetailMODERN MATERIALS HANDLING

New brand ePicker launches lineup of material handling equipment

Material handling equipment provider ePicker, a new brand in the market, today launched its fleet of stackers, pallet jacks, access vehicles and Lithium-Ion powered forklifts aimed at maximizing the efficiency and productivity of material handling operations. With changes in the supply chain brought on quickly by the pandemic over the...
Softwarecryptopotato.com

Bware Labs Launches MVP of High Performance Decentralized Node Network

[PRESS RELEASE – Bucharest, Romania, 14th June 2021]. Bware Labs, a startup developing a decentralized API platform that aligns incentives between end-users and node providers, has released the MVP, or functional prototype, of their platform to the public. Users can now set up a dedicated node endpoint with just four clicks, obtaining access to blockchain data through RPC or WSS APIs.