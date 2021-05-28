5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 28 May 2021
Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 28, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.www.channele2e.com