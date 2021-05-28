Cancel
5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 28 May 2021

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 28, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

The Press

BlackLine Transforms Global Partner Program

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it is expanding its global partner program to scale the business, drive sustained growth and customer success through a world-class partner ecosystem, and further penetrate the combined $28B opportunity in the financial close and accounts receivable automation markets.
Businesschannelvisionmag.com

Qumu Enlists Channel Sales Veteran to Grow Partner Ecosystem

Qumu Corporation. a provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced Susan Young has joined the Qumu team as vice president of strategic alliances and channel. Young will lead Qumu’s strategic partnership program as part of the company’s “better together” strategy, which will be instrumental as the company accelerates momentum in the enterprise video market.
Businesschannele2e.com

Trustifi Launches Channel Program, Appoints New Channel Leadership

SaaS-based email security company Trustifi has launched its first official channel partner program to support its MSPs and solution providers in the channel, according to a statement released by the company. As part of this new initiative, Trustifi has appointed cybersecurity sales veteran Jamie Lembeck as its new Global Channel...
Technologychannele2e.com

INKY Launches Partner Program to Advance Email Security

Email phishing protection technology company INKY announced the formal launch of its channel partner program for MSPs and VARs to help drive greater adoption of its AI-enabled email security solutions, according to a statement from the company. The program will provide MSPs and VARs with sales incentives, profitable margins, training and sales and marketing support, according to the statement.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SpringML Achieves Security Partner Specialization In The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning and advanced data analytics services, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Security Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, SpringML has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Security field using Google Cloud technology.
Businesschannele2e.com

Thrive Acquires Cisco Partner ONI; MSP Expands From US to UK

Thrive, a fast-growing MSP backed by private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners, has acquired Cisco Gold partner ONI. The deal extends Thrive from the United States into the United Kingdom, and gives Thrive a data center footprint in Europe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is...
Technologychannele2e.com

Podcast: AppRiver Partner Program Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is Justin Gilbert, senior director of channel marketing at AppRiver, a Zix company. Gilbert describes key productivity, security and compliance services that AppRiver partners now offer to end-customers. He also digs into AppRiver’s Phenomenal Care strategy for partner support. And he highlights a partner program expansion from North America to Europe.
Softwarephoenixherald.com

iText Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

IText Software releases MuleSoft Certified Connector for iText DITO, simplifying connectivity to the iText DITO API, enabling developers to generate PDFs, faster. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Global leader in innovative award-winning PDF solutions, iText Software today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for iText DITO. The Certified Connector for iText DITO enables organizations to quickly and easily connect with the iText DITO API to generate PDFs using data from any system - no matter where it resides - and is available in Anypoint Exchange for all Anypoint Platform users to access.is available in Anypoint Exchange for all Anypoint Platform users to access.
SoftwareSFGate

Mindmatrix launches MSP Advantage Program 5.0, a more powerful version of its MSP Marketing & Sales Enablement Program

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Leading Channel & Sales Enablement Solutions Provider, Mindmatrix launches MSP Advantage Program 5.0, the latest version of its popular MSP Marketing & Sales Enablement program. The vision behind the release of MSP Advantage Program 5.0 was to introduce a new UI that’s more user-friendly and intuitive with an increased focus on sales enablement and automation.
Businesschannele2e.com

Apax Partners Acquires Microsoft Azure MSP Infogain

Private equity firm Apax Partners has acquired Infogain, a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP and Top 250 Public Cloud MSP. Financial terms were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 315 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. The...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Equinix And GIC To Expand XScale Data Center Program

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) announced agreements for additional joint ventures in the form of limited liability partnerships with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, which when closed and built out will bring the xScale data center portfolio to greater than $6.9 billion across 32 facilities globally. "For years, the world's...
BusinessZDNet

Equinix, GIC invest another $3.9B in data centers for cloud service providers

Equinix on Monday announced that it's expanding its joint venture with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, with an additional $3.9 billion investment in data centers for hyperscale companies. The joint venture specifically supports Equinix's xScale data center portfolio, which serves the unique core workload deployment needs of hyperscalers, which includes major cloud providers.
Businesschannele2e.com

Zix CEO Explains MSP Partner Wins, Cloud Security Expansion

Zix, which promotes cloud-based email security and data protection software to MSPs, continues to expand its global channel partner program and deepen its MSP engagements. The evidence: During Q1 of 2021, Zix added roughly 3,900 new customers — and MSP partners were involved in 89 percent of those new customer wins, CEO David Wagner disclosed during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts in May 2021. Some of the wins involved consolidating Microsoft Office 365, cloud backup and advanced threat protection to the Zix Secure Cloud, he noted. Also, three of the company’s top five new partner wins during Q1 included cloud backup, Wagner noted.
EconomyInfoworld

Aligning Channel Incentives to Partner Personas and Journeys

The world of channel incentive and rewards management has become more complex in recent years. The classic linear sales funnel no longer applies; it’s been completely unraveled in our 24/7/365 digital and social world, becoming a complex, circuitous journey. On top of that, demographic shifts are putting Millennials in key customer-facing roles in record numbers. It’s time to rethink the way incentive plans are designed and implemented. It all starts with understanding your partners and their journey to you.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Equinix secures additional funding for global hyperscale datacentre builds

Equinix has secured $3.9bn in additional funding to support the next phase of its global hyperscale datacentre buildout plans, which will see its server farm portfolio grow to 32 facilities over the next two-years. The colocation giant already operates 220 datacentres around the world, but is in the midst of...
Internetvmware.com

Why the Cloud Conversation Isn’t About Cloud

All over the world, digital is becoming the fuel of success for business, commerce, governments, and economies. Our lives—work and personal—have transformed. From routine medical appointments, to how we have collaborated with colleagues and interacted with friends and family, how our children have been educated, to how we have shopped and entertained ourselves with restaurant takeaways and Netflix – all have been dependent on connectivity and applications to a degree not witnessed before.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Google Cloud lands deal to host Johnson Controls’ resource planning platform

Google LLC’s cloud business has inked a deal with Johnson Controls International plc to host the enterprise resource planning software that powers the $22 billion hardware firm’s business operations. The deal, announced this morning, expands upon an existing partnership between the companies. It follows several other cloud deals announced by...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Data Erasure Solutions Market Technology Outlook with Growth Prospectus by 2028 - Dell Technologies, Extreme Protocol Solutions, IBM corporation, Ingram Micro, KLDiscovery Ontrack

Data Erasure Solutions Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. This research report will give you...
TechnologyZDNet

Where is IBM’s hybrid cloud launchpad?

At the dawn of 2020, before anyone had any idea that a pandemic would soon change everything, we ventured out our year-ahead predictions. We took stock of the growing interest in cloud. Obviously, we're not the only ones who've noticed. We also took note on how the use cases evolved from tactical to strategic, and came to the conclusion that in the 2020s, the default choice for deploying IT systems – entrenched and new – would flip from on-premises to cloud.
Economychannele2e.com

Podcast: Dell Expert Network Program Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is Alicia Bowling, program manager for the Dell Expert Network. Alicia explains how Dell is working with MSPs in the SMB market, and how the Dell Expert Network program was specifically designed for MSPs that influence SMB technology sales. The podcast is...