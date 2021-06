The Jefferson Valley Museum will hold an antique appraisal fundraiser on Saturday, June 19th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the museum. Local appraiser Roger Richmond will help people learn more about the value of the items they bring in. Each person can bring up to two items for each appraisal session and each session is on a first come, first served basis. People bringing in items must be able to carry them to the appraisal area. The suggested minimum donation for each session is $5.00. People who want to have more than two items appraised are welcome to wait in line for a second appraisal opportunity. The donations will help the museum with operating expenses.