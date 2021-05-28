Remembering My First-Born; He’s Buried at Adath Chesed Shel Emes Cemetery

June is Jesse’s birthday month. Each year, since my six-year-old son’s murder in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in 2012, people from all over the world continue to come together in the form of concerts, 5K’s, and online events to honor, remember, and celebrate all the lives lost on this tragic day. In a recent interview with a reporter, as we were talking about my organization’s annual Month of Fun fundraiser, he exclaimed how amazed he was that Jesse’s spirit seemed to continue to live on and was being kept alive through our work. I told him I, too, was amazed at the love and appreciation shown for Jesse and how his story inspires and motivates children, educators, parents, and even first responders everywhere.