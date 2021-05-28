Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Remembering My First-Born; He’s Buried at Adath Chesed Shel Emes Cemetery

By Sheree Curry
tcjewfolk.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Memorial Day weekend I remember my oldest son, Jared Daniel Levy. He died in 2019 at the age of 18. While this holiday is traditionally a day to commemorate those who passed away during active military service, my son was not in the military. Jared was a Cub Scout...

tcjewfolk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Cemetery#Cub Scout#The Sabes Jcc Troop#American#African#Scouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Pasadena, CApasadenaweekly.com

Remembering my father

When my father’s 80th birthday coincided with Father’s Day some years ago, I wrote and illustrated a pictorial booklet for my father that outlined key aspects of our life together. It was my way of thanking my father. My wife, Dolores, and I went to his home after the wild...
CelebrationsThrive Global

Honoring and Remembering My Precious Son

June is Jesse’s birthday month. Each year, since my six-year-old son’s murder in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in 2012, people from all over the world continue to come together in the form of concerts, 5K’s, and online events to honor, remember, and celebrate all the lives lost on this tragic day. In a recent interview with a reporter, as we were talking about my organization’s annual Month of Fun fundraiser, he exclaimed how amazed he was that Jesse’s spirit seemed to continue to live on and was being kept alive through our work. I told him I, too, was amazed at the love and appreciation shown for Jesse and how his story inspires and motivates children, educators, parents, and even first responders everywhere.
Family Relationshipsmilwaukeemom.com

My Children, I Hope You Remember Summer

My children, I hope you remember summer. I hope you remember these sun-soaked, chlorine-scented summer days where the time flows like ripples in the swimming pool around your feet as you kick. I hope you remember the taste of the Popsicle as it melts down your hand. The sweet, sticky...
Canceromrf.org

Remembering Dr. Steve Prescott, my mentor

Moments that change your life can sneak up on you. That was the case when I first met Dr. Steve Prescott. I’d been working at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for 3½ years or so when someone asked me to interview a candidate to be OMRF’s next president. That was pretty tall cotton for me. I felt, not surprisingly, quite nervous when I sat down with Dr. Prescott.
Festivalshipnc.com

Residents gather to honor soldiers buried in Locust Grove Cemetery

After a weekend of gloomy skies and much-needed precipitation, Mother Nature provided a beautiful day on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day and remember all of our Veterans who gave of themselves in order to have the freedoms that we so easily take for granted. We will never know all of...
Lifestylegeneralaviationnews.com

Looking for a Father’s Day gift he’ll remember for a lifetime?

PEACHTREE CITY, Georgia — Having trouble finding the right gift for the fathers in your life?. The Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia may have the answer with its re-opened World War II aircraft public rides program — a gift that will never be forgotten, according to officials. A phone call...
Sex CrimesPosted by
KYMA News 11

Locals come together to remember 215 children found buried under an indigenous school in Canada

The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found underground at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school for indigenous children. Tonight, the community is invited to an event that looks to bring awareness. The post Locals come together to remember 215 children found buried under an indigenous school in Canada appeared first on KYMA.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Reluctant groom inspires fiance’s last stand

Dear Amy: My guy and I have been dating for five years, engaged for three, and living together for two. It’s a second marriage for us both; we are seniors. Every time I discuss it, he says he’s not ready to set a date, but doesn’t know why. I said I moved in with him because I thought we shared the same long-term goals, and if we don’t, I need to make another plan.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Gold Digger Husband Leaves His Wife Homeless, Karma Strikes Him Hard – Story from Subscriber

A young man cunningly took the property from his older wife and then kicked her out of the house to live with his young fiance. Five years later, karma reached him. Love blinds all the negative things about a person until one day; all the red flags start making sense. Loraine, 34, never saw her husband's red flags despite her mother's warnings until one day, he broke her heart.
KidsThe Fix

About Natalie: A Daughter's Addiction, A Mother's Love

The phone rings. I check the caller ID and realize it is rehab. Natalie has been there for three weeks. My heart skips a beat. I answer. “Mommy?” It is Natalie’s voice. She sounds like she is ten years old. She sounds eager but not desperate, and because of the number, I at least know where she is. In the milliseconds in between the time when I first hear her voice and I greet her back, my mind races with a thousand horrible scenarios that explain this phone call. She is usually permitted to call only at six o’clock on Tuesday and Thursday. It is a Monday afternoon.