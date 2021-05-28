Catalog & Lookbook InDesign Template

Available for licensing on Adobe Stock, this stunning isometric cube pattern poster template is characterized by a super-stylish stipple effect. Created by @Blackcatstudio, a skilled graphic designer, illustrator, and photographer, this beautifully designed poster template offers a super-stylish, modern and minimalist look. Based on an isometric cube pattern with a nice stipple effect, the Adobe Illustrator file is fully customizable. It includes two design options that allow you to create posters with a text field in the header and in the footer area. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.