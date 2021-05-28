Cancel
Catalog & Lookbook InDesign Template

weandthecolor.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis high-quality catalog and lookbook template is fully customizable in Adobe InDesign. Graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @Tom Sarraipo just created this beautiful and easy-to-use catalog and lookbook InDesign template. Developed in two standard sizes: A4 and US Letter, this high-quality template is equipped with 30 fully editable pages. You can use this InDesign template to showcase your creative work or plenty of different products. The layout is based on a modern, clean look. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images in seconds.

creativepro.com

This Month in InDesign Articles, June 2021

It’s been a while since I hit “publish” on one of these posts, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t stop collecting articles about InDesign to share! That said, I didn’t quite realize how long it’s been… some of these are a full year old. Ouch. Nevertheless, better late than never,...
Musicava360.com

Best Selling PowerPoint Template 2021 ???? REVIEW ????

Best Selling PowerPoint Template 2021 ???? REVIEW ????. ✅ Corporate Business PowerPoint Presentation: https://1.envato.market/rnEgN3. Hello Everyone in today's video I will be reviewing one of the best selling PowerPoint templates on graphicriver. This PowerPoint template is called Corporate Business PowerPoint Presentation and was created by -BeCreative-. You will learn what’s awesome about this template and what could be improved. We will test how easy it is to use picture placeholders, how to change template colors, insert company logo, slide numbers. In this video I am using Microsoft PowerPoint 365 for Windows. Let’s go!
Relationship AdvicePhoto & Video Tuts+

15 Best HTML Wedding Website Templates For 2021

The Internet has modernized many aspects of life. And wedding planning is no exception. Wedding websites have become very popular, and now it’s common for couples to have a wedding website for their big day. The main purpose of wedding websites is to give guests a place where they can...
Technologycreativepro.com

Using InDesign’s PDF Comments Panel

If you’re an InDesign user who has to make editorial corrections in the layout, using the PDF Comments panel just might change your life. Okay, maybe that’s a slight exaggeration, but it will undoubtedly change the way you work for the better and streamline your editorial process. Here’s how to get started using the PDF Comments panel.
Lifestyleweandthecolor.com

Top 10 Best Flyer & Brochure Design Templates for 2021

Find well-designed and fully customizable templates that help you to create stunning flyers or brochures in 2021. Though using flyer or brochure templates may be frowned upon by some graphic designers, but if you need a striking brochure or flyer design quickly and don’t have the time or the skills to create it from scratch, a fully customizable design template could be a great option.
TechnologyPhotonics.com

Online Optics Catalog

Meller Optics Online Catalog features hundreds of standard part numbers and thousands of pieces in inventory. Included are many hard-to-find custom sizes from overrun stock, and to help design engineers select the best part for their application, there are three categories of sapphire optics offered: basic, precision, and high-precision sapphire in various configurations.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Get 100 resume templates, plus LinkedIn and job interview tips

You'll also get access to AI-powered resume-building software and 100 cover letter templates. In order to get an interview for your dream job, your resume needs to stand out among the strongest competition. The 2021 Complete Resume Builder Bundle will give you all the necessary tools, as well as advice on acing interviews and creating a first-rate LinkedIn profile.
Entertainmentweandthecolor.com

Isometric Cube Pattern Poster Template with Stipple Effect

Available for licensing on Adobe Stock, this stunning isometric cube pattern poster template is characterized by a super-stylish stipple effect. Created by @Blackcatstudio, a skilled graphic designer, illustrator, and photographer, this beautifully designed poster template offers a super-stylish, modern and minimalist look. Based on an isometric cube pattern with a nice stipple effect, the Adobe Illustrator file is fully customizable. It includes two design options that allow you to create posters with a text field in the header and in the footer area. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Use Templates for Data Types in Microsoft Excel

If you’ve ever used Microsoft Excel’s data types feature for details on geography, stocks, food, and more, then you’ll love the addition of templates. Microsoft offers several data types templates to help you track all sorts of things. These templates help you use the cities data type to plan a...
slidesmania.com

Digital Bullet Journal template

A free digital bullet journal for Google Slides or PowerPoint, completely customizable. It comes with a month view and 3 different week views, you can choose the one you like best or even create a week view yourself. It also has a layout for a list of books you want to read (you can color them once you have read them) and a list of movies or series to watch, once you have, you can rate them by coloring the stars.
Technologyinfluencermarketinghub.com

Top Free Content Calendar Templates to Use in 2021 and Beyond

While the year might almost be in full swing (and thanks to global vaccine rollouts likely looking better than this time a year ago), it is still not too late to create a content calendar if you have not done so yet. Each year presents a long list of opportunities that will help you to achieve or even surpass your marketing objectives.
TechnologyWPBeginner

30 Best Coming Soon Page Examples + Templates (2021)

Are you looking for the best coming soon page examples?. Often business owners wait to publish their website until it’s fully complete. But that’s a mistake. You should start growing your website traffic, email list, and social followers as soon as you register your domain and hosting. In this article,...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

AWS CloudFormation Template Basics

Have you ever tried to move resources from one AWS region to another? It can be quite painful. You have to figure out how all of the resources connect together, then plan out what order you need to recreate them. Fortunately, AWS has a simpler way of doing that. It's called CloudFormation.
Softwareiclarified.com

Adobe Updates Illustrator, InDesign, Lightroom Classic With Native Support for M1 Macs

Adobe has announced that Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic will run natively on Apple Silicon devices. Today’s development means a considerable boost in speed and performance. Overall, Illustrator users will see a 65 percent increase in performance on an M1 Mac, versus Intel builds — InDesign users will see similar gains, with a 59 percent improvement on overall performance on Apple Silicon.
Computerstoolfarm.com

Free Templates for DaVinci Resolve: Callouts, Titles, Transitions, more

Download some fantastic free DaVinci Resolve Templates from MixKit! They include lower thirds, subscribe buttons, text transitions, Instagram story templates, and more!. Over 300 new features, including HDR Grading, AI-based magic mask, improved editing, and much more!. DaVinci Resolve is the world’s only solution that combines editing, color correction, visual...
Computersweandthecolor.com

Geometric Lines Poster Template for Adobe Illustrator

Check out this beautifully designed and fully customizable poster template. Created by graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @blackcatstudio, this A4 poster template includes two design options that work quite well together. The design is based on colorful geometric lines. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. With just a few simple clicks, you can add your own text or images in seconds.
TV ShowsGhacks Technology News

HomeCinema: media cataloging software for Windows

If you happen to have lots of media files on your system, you may sometimes have troubles keeping an overview. On which hard drive was that movie again that you wanted to watch?. HomeCinema is a media cataloging software designed specifically for disk-based collections. It is an open source software...
Cell Phonesaftermarketnews.com

Dayco Updates Mobile Catalog App

To further improve its up-to-date product and application information, Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems supplier for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, has released the latest update to its multi-award-winning mobile catalog app. Version 7.0 of the catalog app, which contains technical information and details about Dayco...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

10 Cool Angular Material Admin Dashboard Templates

Speaking about frameworks for making web applications, we must consider worldwide known Angular, which goes in two different versions — Angular or AngularJS. AngularJS was built in 2009 and using it will show you, how data changes in JavaScript can automatically be shown on the UI. AngularJS also makes it possible to create reusable and separated code. Angular 4 was created in 2016, the coding became faster, so their developers decided to build a new framework, which was based on TypeScript and has standard directives, used differently.
Computerscreativepro.com

InDesign How-to: Anchor an Icon Automatically

In this InDesign how-to video, Chad Chelius shows how to anchor an icon to a specific word any time it appears in a specific paragraph style. The “Three Minutes Max” tip uses and object style and a simple GREP expression in Find/Change to automate what would otherwise be a time-consuming task.