Catalog & Lookbook InDesign Template
This high-quality catalog and lookbook template is fully customizable in Adobe InDesign. Graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @Tom Sarraipo just created this beautiful and easy-to-use catalog and lookbook InDesign template. Developed in two standard sizes: A4 and US Letter, this high-quality template is equipped with 30 fully editable pages. You can use this InDesign template to showcase your creative work or plenty of different products. The layout is based on a modern, clean look. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images in seconds.weandthecolor.com