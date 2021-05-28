Martha Wayt, 93, steeplechase hostess, lifelong learner dies

Tending a garden was a treasured pastime for Martha Wayt — as well as a metaphor for how she lived her life, family members said. Whether it was raising a bumper crop of tomatoes and turning them into ketchup or coordinating and planting elaborate flower displays, she was not one to simply scratch a hole in the soil and toss a few seeds into it. Nope, it was doing the research and making preparations, then diving in and having fun.