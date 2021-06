Shane Burgos is doing well after his stunning, yet bizarre knockout loss to Edson Barboza in the pay-per-view opener of UFC 262 last Saturday night. The featherweight contenders engaged in a fun, back-and-forth affair that made it to the third round before a right hand from Barboza brought about the end of the fight. Burgos appeared to handle the punch well until he started to slowly recoil to the cage before hitting the canvas in what was a very delayed reaction.