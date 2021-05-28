How One ‘Ineffective’ Priest Raise Over $500,000 In Just 4 Days
In his letter requesting the resignation of Fr. James Altman, Bishop William Callahan called Altman “divisive and ineffective.” In the four days since Fr. Altman originally made Bishop Callahan letter public, this ‘ineffective” priest has managed to raise over half a million dollars. As of this morning, the Give Send Go page for Fr. Altman had raised nearly $300,000 and the Life Fund page had raised over $217,000.www.complicitclergy.com