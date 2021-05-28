Cancel
Charities

How One ‘Ineffective’ Priest Raise Over $500,000 In Just 4 Days

By Peter
complicitclergy.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his letter requesting the resignation of Fr. James Altman, Bishop William Callahan called Altman “divisive and ineffective.” In the four days since Fr. Altman originally made Bishop Callahan letter public, this ‘ineffective” priest has managed to raise over half a million dollars. As of this morning, the Give Send Go page for Fr. Altman had raised nearly $300,000 and the Life Fund page had raised over $217,000.

