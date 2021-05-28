heatherwick, haworth tompkins and SPPARC share details on new olympia london theatre
As part of the £1.3 billion transformation of the olympia exhibition center in west kensington — which was announced in july 2018 — haworth tompkins, heatherwick studio and SPPARC have now unveiled more details of the first major london theatre to open in over 45 years. the design generates a five-story structure with a stacked auditorium to house a 1,575-seat venue that will be operated by trafalgar entertainment.www.designboom.com