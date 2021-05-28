heatherwick, haworth tompkins and SPPARC share details on new olympia london theatre

Since May 2020, the Southbank Centre has been collecting art by post by people at risk from social isolation, loneliness and digital exclusion. Over 4,500 people participated, receiving creativity kits and sending in their art, and now the Southbank Centre has announced an exhibition of over 600 pieces of work from the project. The exhibition, appropriately titled ‘Art by Post: Unlocking Creativity for our Wellbeing’ will open in London in September before travelling around the country, and acts as a visual document of the importance of creativity during difficult times. Art can be a form of therapy for people experiencing hardship, and this show hopes to prove just how useful of a tool it really is.