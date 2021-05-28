Cancel
heatherwick, haworth tompkins and SPPARC share details on new olympia london theatre

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the £1.3 billion transformation of the olympia exhibition center in west kensington — which was announced in july 2018 — haworth tompkins, heatherwick studio and SPPARC have now unveiled more details of the first major london theatre to open in over 45 years. the design generates a five-story structure with a stacked auditorium to house a 1,575-seat venue that will be operated by trafalgar entertainment.

Entertainment
Theater & DanceTelegraph

National Theatre to produce a third of new works outside of London

The National Theatre will help stage more productions outside London as it devotes a third of its resources to projects based beyond the capital. It is understood around 90 per cent of the annual 200 projects developed in the theatre’s New Work department, which in the past have included War Horse and The Lehman Trilogy, have been focused on London venues, artists, and producers.
Theater & DanceTime Out Global

Take a first look at London’s stunning newest theatre

Most keen London theatre-goers will have had some great times at Trafalgar Studios, the Downing Street-adjacent theatre that offered a home to, amongst other things, Jamie Lloyd’s super-starry Trafalgar Transformed seasons. But even its most ardent defenders would struggle to deny that it was one of the most uncomfortable theatres in London, probably the world, probably the galaxy; that goes double for its second studio, a place so cramped that it felt like it was in contravention of several major international human rights treaties. It was also one of the worst-looking theatres in London, aggressively boxy and bland.
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

Historic London theatre to reopen after multimillion-pound restoration

The curtain goes up on Monday on at least one piece of certain good news for the troubled West End. After an investment of tens of millions of pounds from its owners, London’s Grade II-listed Trafalgar theatre, close to Trafalgar Square, has had a complete restoration – taking it back to its grand 1930s design, much of which had been hidden for almost a century.
Worldaestheticamagazine.com

5 to See:London Festival of Architecture

After a 2020 edition that was exclusively digital, the London Festival of Architecture returns to the city. Throughout the month of June, a programme of exhibitions, installations, talks, debates – both physical and virtual – explores the theme of ‘care’. The 2021 Davidson Prize. For many people, the past year...
Theater & Dancewtaq.com

London theatres face ‘disastrous delay’ for full re-opening

LONDON (Reuters) – At London’s Dominion theatre, “The Prince of Egypt” cast rehearse a dance weeks ahead of the show’s re-opening. The musical welcomes back audiences on July 1 with social distancing – measures big West End productions had hoped would end next week so that they could re-open fully but have now been postponed by a month.
South Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

Theatre By The Sea announces details for summer series

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For over a year, the Theatre By The Sea, like many venues around the world, has sat empty in Wakefield, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a hold on the venue’s lively stage shows and performances — a staple of the South County summer entertainment scene. Now,...
Theater & Danceinews.co.uk

Amélie the Musical, Criterion Theatre, London, review: Pure pleasure, a gorgeous Gallic fairytale

This is a treat – a lip-licking délice of a show, oozing charm, with a lead performance from Audrey Brisson that is the glossy cherry on the top. It will delight lovers of Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s 2001 film, on which it is based, faithfully recreating its atmosphere and imagery, and revelling shamelessly in Parisian cliché, from its street accordionist to a Montmartre cafe where the regulars look as if they’ve just stepped out of an Impressionist canvas.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Hundreds of pandemic artworks are going on show at the Southbank Centre

Since May 2020, the Southbank Centre has been collecting art by post by people at risk from social isolation, loneliness and digital exclusion. Over 4,500 people participated, receiving creativity kits and sending in their art, and now the Southbank Centre has announced an exhibition of over 600 pieces of work from the project. The exhibition, appropriately titled ‘Art by Post: Unlocking Creativity for our Wellbeing’ will open in London in September before travelling around the country, and acts as a visual document of the importance of creativity during difficult times. Art can be a form of therapy for people experiencing hardship, and this show hopes to prove just how useful of a tool it really is.
Minoritiesmatadornetwork.com

London is getting its first permanent LGBTQ art center

June is Pride Month, and Queercircle, an LGBTQ-led nonprofit organization, thought it was the perfect time to announce its plans to open up an LGBTQ art center right in the heart of London’s Design District. It’s now in the process of raising $56,416 on GoFundMe to make the dream a reality.
Entertainmentazuremagazine.com

New London Awards 2021

NLA has a vision for a New London: for a city that is sustainable, civilized and egalitarian, that seeks to improve the quality and standards of new design and respects its rich mix of old and new, that supports the regeneration of its towns, and that strives to improve the usability of its streets and public spaces. The Awards celebrate all scales of projects, from community-led to large-scale mixed-use developments, both built and unbuilt, that contribute to and enhance this vision of the city. Across all 14 categories, including unbuilt, the jury will be looking for projects that demonstrate:
Visual ArtHarper's Bazaar

Meet Phoebe Boswell: one of the UK's most exciting artists

"I've always drawn, and I've always drawn people," says Phoebe Boswell. "I've always had an intense fascination with observing people: who you are, what makes you tick, what you believe in, how you survive in the world. And drawing was always a way to explore." Boswell has made a career...
Theater & Dancemytheatremates.com

NEWS: London’s Exchange Theatre celebrates its 15th anniversary with a special online behind the scenes documentary

The London-based multicultural and multilingual migrant theatre company Exchange Theatre is celebrating its 15th birthday with IN Exchange, a feature-length company documentary that goes behind the scenes of its 2018 production of Molière’s Misanthrope, available online and on demand from 15 June to 15 September 2021. A window into the...
Home & GardenArchDaily

Safdie Architects Reveals Designs for Mixed Use Urban Development in Toronto

Safdie Architects have released the images of 'ORCA Toronto', a mixed-use urban development with an integrated park in the heart of downtown Toronto. The project covers 6.5 hectares (65,000 sqm) west of the CN Tower, 4.5 hectares (45,000 sqm) of which are dedicated to the publicly-accessible urban park, while 2 hectares (20,000 sqm) are for residential, commercial, retail, and transit facilities. The proposed project reconnects the downtown area to the city’s waterfront, promising to become a vital hub that animates the underutilized parts of the city.
Worldazuremagazine.com

Counterspace Unveils Their Fragmented Serpentine Pavilion in London

After a year’s delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 20th Serpentine Pavilion has finally opened in London’s Hyde Park. Designed by 31-year-old South African architect Sumayya Vally, founder and principal of Johannesburg practice Counterspace, the new structure is bold and majestic. Standing more than six metres tall in Kensington Gardens, almost meeting the height of the trees surrounding it, the two-tone, open-air edifice – pale pink rendered cement mix for the interior and dark grey cork for the exterior – rises above a raised concrete platform.
Ferndale, MIMorning Sun

Theatre NOVA, Ringwald stream up for ‘A New Brain’

Theatre NOVA teams up with the Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale for a filmed version of the stage comedy "A New Brain," shot over a 12-day period in April by director and costumer Vince Kelley. It streams on demand Fridays and Saturdays, June 5-20, via Broadway on Demand. Tickets are available via TheatreNOVA.org.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Disney shares new details about ‘BOO BASH’ event at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World shared new details Wednesday about its new Halloween event coming to Magic Kingdom theme park, “Disney After Hours BOO BASH.”. The event begins Aug. 10 and will run through Halloween night. Disney said tickets for the three-hour event will go on sale June 15 and can be purchased online.