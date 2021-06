Tiny houses as we now know them first made their appearance in the United States back in the 1990s, though small living spaces have been around since time immemorial: think tents, yurts, wagons, and so on. Fast forward a couple of decades later, and tiny houses have become a real global phenomenon, having taken root in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, and beyond. Another big hub of tiny house activity is France, where in recent years we've seen a number of impressive high-quality builds that are pushing the design envelope.