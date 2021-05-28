togetherness/togetherless installation gives basic architectural elements new meanings

Togetherness/togetherless is a spatial composition curated by idis turato and the authorial team and exhibited at the croatian pavilion at the venice biennale 2021 that explores the ways in which basic, fundamental elements of architecture can be used to create a temporary community. the title refers to the individual’s need for closeness and being together, and the simultaneous, paradoxical inability to ever fully achieve it. the layers of history, context, and external references inscribed into the pavilion are greatly drawn from the croatian city of rijeka and its experience as the european capital of culture in 2020 when it served as an arena for spatial and artistic research and experimentation.