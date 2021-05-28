4K vs 8K monitors: Which one should you buy?
We may be talking about 4K vs 8K now, but it wasn't long ago that Full HD screens seemed like the last word in high-quality imagery. Things move fast in the world of tech, and nowadays 4K is the norm for both still and moving content. This means design studios and freelancers alike are looking to upgrade, so they can produce assets at a level of detail their clients will be happy with, and edit everything with pixel-by-pixel resolution.www.creativebloq.com