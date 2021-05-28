4K vs 8K monitors: Which one should you buy?

As far as the American Dental Association cares, so long as you brush your teeth for two minutes, twice a day, with a soft-bristled brush, you’re good. (Don’t forget to floss, and use a toothpaste with fluoride, too.) So why do you even need an electric toothbrush? Well, let’s just say that if it keeps you excited about that twice-a-day chore, then an electric toothbrush is doing its job. Of course, if you’re in the market for one, you’ll find that cheap electric toothbrushes just don’t get the job done. A good one from a reputable brand can cost more than an electric razor or a blow dryer; and for that matter, an Instant Pot costs less, and a microwave oven goes for about the same price. Since it’s not likely that you need an electric toothbrush right at this moment, that’s all the more reason to be a smart shopper and hold out for awesome Prime Day deals.