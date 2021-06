Sometimes your Mail app does not work properly on your Mac. One reason could be the recent updates in macOS. This issue is mostly seen in a case wherein people are trying to update their macOS to macOS Catalina. Well, I have encountered the same issue in macOS Big Sur. If you are also facing the “Apple mail not working” issue, don’t worry I have got a solution to your problems, I have found some effective fixes that can help your Mac mail to work again. In this blog, I have listed top and effective fixes for “Mac mail not working” issues that are personally tested and verified. So, let’s get started.