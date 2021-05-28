Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Local psychologist explains how to process trauma after tragedy

By Jessica Larche
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFOsO_0aEUtvXT00

NORFOLK, Va. – Monday marks two years since the mass shooting in Virginia Beach that took the lives of 12 people. The trauma, even years later, can still be difficult to process – especially during a pandemic.

“We find ourselves at a point where we can't even recover from one trauma before we're exposed to another trauma,” said psychologist Dr. Barbara Shabazz . “[Those events] do shatter our sense of security. They leave us struggling with a lot of different emotions, memories, and anxiety that sometimes won't go away. Our bodies can't sustain that type of state long-term.”

Shabazz said there are several things we can do to help ease the pressure of the psychological trauma we’re collectively experiencing:

  • Exercise
  • Seek connection with others by engaging in social activities
  • Deep breathing exercises
  • Limit alcohol and caffeine (they can aggravate anxiety and trigger panic attacks)
  • Take some time off from work
  • Practice yoga
  • Meditate

“Process what you're feeling,” Shabazz said. “Unless we are able to really be honest about our fears, we're not able to work through them. Know that the fears are normal. Your reaction is normal. Time is a huge factor in healing that piece.”

Shabazz said if you are unable to manage the stress and anxiety on your own, it’s a good a idea to seek mental health therapy. There are affordable ways to find mental health treatment . You can ask your primary care physician or health insurance company for a referral. Local medical schools, like EVMS, can offer free or reduced counseling sessions if you don’t have insurance to cover the cost of therapy.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychologist#Exercise#Stress#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

About 100 Norfolk students got vaccines at school last week

NORFOLK — Fewer students than health officials hoped for got vaccinations at Norfolk’s high schools last week. Over four days, 108 students received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics run by city and state health officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another 42 adults, mostly staff, also received shots.