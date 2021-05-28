Cancel
Kids

My Son Has ADHD — and So Do I

psiloveyou.xyz
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome time during our COVID lockdown, my son and I started speaking to each other in baby voices. My son is not a baby. He turned 11 last month, which, he is quick to remind me, makes him a tween. My child has always loved word play and nothing makes...

psiloveyou.xyz
#Adhd#Baseball Statistics#Dysphoria#March Madness#Depression#Covid#Adhd#Rsd#Webmd#Abl
Kids
Mental Health
Health
College Basketball
Society
Relationships
Mental Health

How to support husband who has ADHD?

My husband has ADHD and has serious issues accomplishing tasks. Instead he assigns tasks to me to accomplish between my jobs. It has been extremely disheartening to constantly have work to do as he assigns me tasks and even more irritating when he insists that I do the tasks his way.
San Jose, CA

Harriette Cole: I told my son I’m pregnant, and he hates the idea

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just told my son that I am pregnant, and he told me that he hates the idea of having a younger sibling. He’s 10 years old and a bit of an introvert, so I can understand how he wouldn’t love the idea of having to share more of his space. I’m sure that he will warm up to the idea eventually, but for right now, how can I get him to be more open and accepting of the fact that our family is growing?
Kids

I Think My Child Has ADHD: What Should I Do?

As some of you may know, I wasn’t diagnosed with my ADHD until I was an adult — at 45 years old. But I had it all my life (I just didn’t know my symptoms had a name). I was fortunate enough to have been raised by someone (my dad) who also had ADHD. Because dad understood my brain, he definitely knew, intuitively, the tools I needed to succeed every day. And this leads me to one of the major steps a parent needs to take if they think their child has ADD / ADHD…
Mental Health

Me and My Shadow: Life with ADHD

One lesson I’ve learned: We ADHD folks are everywhere. We’re the creative vice-president in the cubicle who, while you’re yelling at us for missing another deadline, comes up with the intuitive leap that saves a whole product line. We’re the spouse whose highly sensitive antennae pick up a vibe from...
Mental Health
KIX 105.7

Apparently I’m Not The Only One Doing Weird Things In My Sleep

I've talked to you guys before about sleepwalking. It's something my Mom did, my sister does it occasionally, and I do it sometimes, too. Lately it's calmed down quite a bit. Husbando says if I do get up, most of the time it's just to go to the bathroom. I mean, I'd consider that normal. As long as I'm not trying to get dressed or go to work at one in the morning, that's fine.
Family Relationships

How Do I Get My Parents to Stop Bankrolling Their Adult Son?

For 15 years, my parents have paid for my adult brother to live in an upscale apartment in the expensive city where he went to college. He doesn’t work. He barely graduated from college, lost touch with his friends, then flunked out of graduate school. My parents were mortified, and I encouraged him to find work. But he never did. Now my parents are resigned to supporting him indefinitely. With the pandemic ebbing, I keep trying to convince them that they should push my brother to apply for jobs and engage with the world. But when my brother refuses, my parents are cowed by him. So, they continue to support him, giving him nice hand-me-down cars and taking him to fancy dinners. This is madness! What more can I do?
Family Relationships

Mom Bans Son’s Friend With Chronically Late Mom From Sleepover

A mom is dealing with the backlash after getting real with the mother of her son’s friend and it didn’t end well. In a post to Reddit’s “Am I the a-hole” section, she explains that her son just turned 10 and had a sleepover with his friends to celebrate, but she wouldn’t allow him to invite a pal named James. She doesn’t have any issues with the well-behaved kid, but his mom? She’s caused some problems before and it’s all because she’s always late and her kids are the last ones to be picked up.
Mental Health

Family's warning as Darcy, 17, died after secret mental health battle

Darcy Grace Hollinson made a big impression on everyone she met with her "boundless spirit" and left them feeling "enlightened". The 17-year-old bubbly Devon teenager sadly lost her life on April 14, after a battle with her mental health. Darcy's heartbroken family and friends have now paid tribute to her,...
Kids

About Natalie: A Daughter's Addiction, A Mother's Love

The phone rings. I check the caller ID and realize it is rehab. Natalie has been there for three weeks. My heart skips a beat. I answer. “Mommy?” It is Natalie’s voice. She sounds like she is ten years old. She sounds eager but not desperate, and because of the number, I at least know where she is. In the milliseconds in between the time when I first hear her voice and I greet her back, my mind races with a thousand horrible scenarios that explain this phone call. She is usually permitted to call only at six o’clock on Tuesday and Thursday. It is a Monday afternoon.
Relationships
Amomama

Daily Joke: Boy Finds out His Mother Has a Lover

6-year-old Johnie caught his mother cheating on his father with another man. So he hid in the closet and had an unexpected interaction with the man his mother was sleeping with. Read on to see the hilarious end of the story. One day, a little boy came home from school...
Omaha, NE

Why seeing my son graduate with his friends was so bittersweet

Last weekend, another one of my kiddos graduated from high school. He’s the fourth child, so I was pretty sure I was going to be emotionally unaffected this time around. I mean, it was just the completion of high school. I’d already watched three of my kids do the whole moving-the-tassel and tossing-the-cap thing. Surely, some of the sentimentality would’ve worn off by this time, right?
Diseases & Treatments

What it feels like: My son has sideroblastic anemia

Tanner McLeod was just six months old when he began to wheeze constantly. Concerned, his mother Miranda brought him to the emergency room where she was told Tanner has sideroblastic anemia. Sideroblastic anemia is a group of blood disorders where the bone marrow is unable to produce healthy red blood...
Relationships

What Can I Do When My Spouse Changes for the Worse?

I'm a very worried Christian wife. My husband has completely changed over the last several months. He is constantly surfing the internet and delivering angry "the sky is falling" messages to me and our adult children. He claims he is only the "watchman on the wall" and that he has to deliver his messages, or our blood will be on his hands.
Education

I enjoyed homeschooling so much I'm not sending my son back

When we first went into lockdown in March 2020, I was as concerned as every other parent about managing to juggle work with homeschooling. We both have demanding jobs, so how could we teach our son Ray as well?. On top of that, Ray, now eight, has special educational needs...
Family Relationships

How to tell parents nicely that i dont need their help with my son?

Hi, i have a 17 month old little boy who i am a full time single parent to and we are currently living with my parents until i find another job to afford a place of our own. I appreciate the help they give us but it sometimes gets too much and at every sign of my son being upset or distressed, they appear just like that as though they think i cant settle/make him better on my own and its becoming quite offensive to me and makes me feel like i cant be a proper mum to him. I feel like they dont think im capable of doing it on my own when I have done the 'full time mum' role on my own everyday previously while my then partner was at work all day and lived 60 miles away from all of my family. I keep saying to them that i dont need their help as much as they think but its not getting through without me having to stress it to them and cause upset. Any advise or people who have been in the same situation would be greatly appreciated.
Religion

Why do I Have to Clean my Room?

Like many children, my bedroom was a mess with clothes and toys strewn everywhere. My closet was the worst of all. Everything in my closet was literally held inside by the door. Opening the door was like popping a trap — everything would come pouring out! This eventually ended one weekend when I was invited to go to a friend’s birthday party and my parents wouldn’t let me go until I cleaned my room.
Kids

What Can I Do for My Child's Ear Infection?

In most cases, ear infections clear up without any treatment within a few days. Here’s what you can do at home to help relieve your child’s symptoms:. Stick with Tylenol (acetaminophen) or Advil or Motrin (ibuprofen). Read and follow all instructions on the labels. If giving the medicine to a...
Kids

Commentary: The kids who aren’t all right — the pandemic’s lasting toll on youth mental health

On a busy night shift in the psychiatric emergency room, during a monthlong psychiatry rotation for medical school, I first met my patient, a teenager. She was hunched over a stretcher at the far end of the hallway. Before the pandemic, she spent lots of time with her friends and loved going to school. Then COVID-19 lockdowns turned school virtual, and she was staring at herself for hours on end on Zoom. She told me that she became displeased with her appearance on the screen, comparing herself to her peers at every possible instance.