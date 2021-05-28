Great Scene: “The Big Lebowski”

Oscar-nominated actor Paul Giamatti is set to star in The Holdovers which is to be directed by the prolific Sideways filmmaker Alexander Payne. Paul Giamatti has starred in a lot of films. Some people noticed his tremendous acting talent when he played a terrific role in the 2000 Gwyneth Paltrow film, Duets, but most realized how great he was when he starred in director Alexander Payne’s Oscar-winning (for Best Adapted Screenplay) film, Sideways. He’s been doing a lot of television work recently and the last time we saw him in a juicy film role was in Straight Outta Compton back in 2015. He’s now returning to the screen with the renowned director Payne to make The Holdovers which will start shooting in New England early next year.