Great Scene: “The Big Lebowski”

blcklst.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Donny was a good bowler, and a good man. He was one of us.”. Another in the Great Scene series in which we cite notable movie scenes, then analyze and discuss them, their structure, themes, character dynamics. Why do they work? What are their narrative elements that elevate them to greatness? Let’s face it: In a fundamental way, screenwriting is scene-writing, so the more we learn about this aspect of the craft, the better.

gointothestory.blcklst.com
Moviesblcklst.com

Great Scene: “Little Miss Sunshine”

Read how screenwriter Michael Arndt scripted Olive’s dance routine in his Oscar-winning screenplay. In the movie Little Miss Sunshine (2006), there is this wonderful scene: The ending dance sequence where seven-year-old Olive (Abigail Breslin) performs on stage of the “Little Miss Sunshine” pageant. In the audience watching Olive do her dance routine is her father Richard (Greg Kinnear), a failed self-help motivational speaker, his wife Sheryl (Toni Collette), a woman whose idea of a home-cooked meal is a bucket of take-out friend chicken, their son Dwayne (Paul Dano), who took a vow of silence until he becomes an Air Force pilot, and Sheryl’s brother Frank (Steve Carell), who is living with the Hoover family after a botched suicide attempt. Olive’s dance routine was choreographed by her grandfather Edwin Hoover (Alan Arkin), who after having been kicked out of a retirement home because of unacceptable behavior, dies of a heroin overdose en route to the pageant.
Moviescrimereads.com

‘The Limey’: How Steven Soderbergh Subverted the Classic Revenge Film

A silver-haired man in a black jacket prowls the arid streets of Los Angeles, shouting in indecipherable cockney, brandishing a large silver pistol at anyone who gives him grief. His name is Wilson, and he’s a British ex-con with a reputation for serious violence. He wants to kill whoever murdered his daughter, Jenny. He thinks a record producer named Terry Valentine is responsible.
MoviesAceShowbiz

Kevin Bacon Circles Around Villain Role in 'Toxic Avenger' Reboot

Should the former 'Footloose' star land the part, he will join Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige in the cast ensemble for Macon Blair's upcoming remake of the 1984 film. AceShowbiz - Kevin Bacon is gearing up to play a villain in "Toxic Avenger". The 62-year-old actor is set...
Movieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Thriller Movies on Netflix

The best thrillers on Netflix include plenty of original movies, along with award-winning favorites and some hidden gems. Here are 10 of the greatest thriller movies available to stream on Netflix. Best Thrillers on Netflix. Cop Car. A couple of small-town kids taking a joyride in a police cruiser amounts...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti Reteam for The Holdovers

It’s been quite a struggle for Alexander Payne to get his next film off the ground. Following up his biggest project yet, scope-wise, with Downsizing, he’s been attached to The Burial, The Menu (now in the hands of another director), a Babette’s Feast reimagining, and even a Mads Mikkelsen-led film that got shut down mere days before production was set to take place. Now, it looks like he’s finally found a film that will move forward.
MoviesTime Out Global

9 action comedies to watch instead of 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'

Crafting a proper action-comedy is tougher than it looks. Sure, action movies often have great comic beats, from the glib quips of Die Hard to the non-stop banter of Bad Boys. But a true action-comedy needs to bring the laughs without canceling the thrills, and vice versa. Often, these hybrids...
Moviesfilm-book.com

THE HOLDOVERS: Paul Giamatti Reunites with SIDEWAYS Director For New Film

Oscar-nominated actor Paul Giamatti is set to star in The Holdovers which is to be directed by the prolific Sideways filmmaker Alexander Payne. Paul Giamatti has starred in a lot of films. Some people noticed his tremendous acting talent when he played a terrific role in the 2000 Gwyneth Paltrow film, Duets, but most realized how great he was when he starred in director Alexander Payne’s Oscar-winning (for Best Adapted Screenplay) film, Sideways. He’s been doing a lot of television work recently and the last time we saw him in a juicy film role was in Straight Outta Compton back in 2015. He’s now returning to the screen with the renowned director Payne to make The Holdovers which will start shooting in New England early next year.
Moviesblcklst.com

Great Scene: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”

Butch and Sundance return to the Hole in the Wall Gang… and a challenge. Fight scenes. Whether swords or knives, guns or fists, lasers or kung fu, fight scenes are a staple of the movies. One problem: They’re so common, what can a screenwriter do to distinguish theirs from all the previous examples? William Goldman came up with an unexpected twist with this fight scene featuring Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and the much bigger Harvey Logan (Ted Cassidy).
Moviescowboysindians.com

The C&I Lightning Round: Matthew McConaughey

The Oscar-winning actor sums up his directors and co-stars, plus two very special people. We asked Matthew McConaughey if we could toss a few random names his way, and he would respond with the first word or memory that popped into his head. He agreed, and took the plate while we manned the pitcher’s mound.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Ned Beatty Lied 'Like a Snake' to Get Oscar-Nominated Role in 'Network'

The late Ned Beatty "lied like a snake" to get his role in the 1976 film Network. Tributes are pouring in for the veteran actor who has passed away at the age of 83. Well known for his roles in films like Deliverance, Homicide: Life on the Street and Superman, the celebrated character actor's passing on Sunday morning was confirmed by his manager Deborah Miller.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Script to Scene

Script to Scene: ‘Good Lord Bird’ Boss Breaks Down Moment That Sparked John Brown’s Abolitionist Crusade. In Showtime’s limited series The Good Lord Bird, co-creator and executive producer Ethan Hawke stars as the infamous abolitionist John Brown. The series — based on the National Book…. Actors’ Equity Executive Director Mary...
TV & VideosThe Ringer

‘Goodfellas’ Most Rewatchable Scene

In this segment from the recent Goodfellas episode of The Rewatchables, Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Chris Ryan discuss which scenes from the iconic gangster movie are the most rewatchable. Hear the full episode on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.