Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Blended Families Aren’t What We Plan For

psiloveyou.xyz
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut then my teenager will cry. Somedays she just wants me. The nine-year-old picks up on her mood. “I want to stay with you too, Mom,” she whispers. “Please don’t both cry. I can’t stand it,” I think. I hold her briefly. Get her busy finding a jersey. “Which shoes...

psiloveyou.xyz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blended Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Reluctant groom inspires fiance’s last stand

Dear Amy: My guy and I have been dating for five years, engaged for three, and living together for two. It’s a second marriage for us both; we are seniors. Every time I discuss it, he says he’s not ready to set a date, but doesn’t know why. I said I moved in with him because I thought we shared the same long-term goals, and if we don’t, I need to make another plan.
Wiscnews.com

Nehls family reunion planned

JUNEAU — The 66th annual Nehls family reunion will be held Sunday at the Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln Drive, Juneau. Attendees are encouraged to bring family photos to share with the group and a hot dish and/or dessert to pass at the potluck dinner held at noon. Bring personal table service and beverages. Coffee, milk, ice cream, hot dogs and buns provided.
todaysparent.com

Residential schools tried to erase my family—but we wouldn't let them

When the news broke that 215 babies were buried on the ancestral lands of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, on the grounds of a former residential school, a lot of disturbing memories came up for my family. My auntie called me to debrief, sharing her own stories of how these torturous schools and their lasting trauma have become embedded in our own bloodline.
Relationship AdviceMinneapolis Star Tribune

Ask Amy: Accidental call strains friendship

Dear Amy: My friend "Laura" has seemed distant to me lately. She is one of a group of four women who have been friends for a number of years. She is not acting that way toward the others in the group. When I remarked on her behavior, another friend told...
Family Relationships1051thebounce.com

Mom Bans Son’s Friend With Chronically Late Mom From Sleepover

A mom is dealing with the backlash after getting real with the mother of her son’s friend and it didn’t end well. In a post to Reddit’s “Am I the a-hole” section, she explains that her son just turned 10 and had a sleepover with his friends to celebrate, but she wouldn’t allow him to invite a pal named James. She doesn’t have any issues with the well-behaved kid, but his mom? She’s caused some problems before and it’s all because she’s always late and her kids are the last ones to be picked up.
KidsThe Fix

About Natalie: A Daughter's Addiction, A Mother's Love

The phone rings. I check the caller ID and realize it is rehab. Natalie has been there for three weeks. My heart skips a beat. I answer. “Mommy?” It is Natalie’s voice. She sounds like she is ten years old. She sounds eager but not desperate, and because of the number, I at least know where she is. In the milliseconds in between the time when I first hear her voice and I greet her back, my mind races with a thousand horrible scenarios that explain this phone call. She is usually permitted to call only at six o’clock on Tuesday and Thursday. It is a Monday afternoon.
New Scientist

We Are Satellites review: What brain implants could do to family life

CAN we really trust a company seeking to put wires in our brains? And is it worth suspending any mistrust for the sake of our children’s futures? These are the deep, real-life questions posed by award-winning author Sarah Pinsker in her second sci-fi novel, We Are Satellites. The story follows...
AG Week

Don't be afraid to question what you're told in estate planning

Have you ever witnessed something where you just thought, “Are you kidding me?” What do you think of these examples?. The first is about a client who passed away. The attorney called the family two days after the husband’s death and informed the wife that she had to come in and sign paperwork within a week or two. She was surprised by the urgency, but then asked the how much it would cost. The attorney said $84,000 based on the estate size. The client’s son called me and asked what would cause the urgency and if $84,000 sounded fair. I suggested he call the attorney back and ask what specifically required signing so quickly and if he’d charge by the hour instead. The son called the attorney back and found out there was nothing really urgent. The attorney just likes to “get started on things.” Also, the attorney wouldn’t do it by the hour, but would reduce it to $42,000 because they were a “good family.” The client wasn’t happy, so he called back again. This time the attorney said he would for $20,000 but no less. Now they were furious! For a “good family,” he tried scaring them into a false sense of urgency and dropped the price from $84,000 to $20,000 in a matter of 20 minutes and two phone calls. Are you kidding me?
Relationship Advice4wordwomen.org

A Father’s Advice to His Working Daughter: ‘Don’t balance—blend.’

The topic of work/life balance is something that has been around for years, and every time it’s brought up, it doesn’t seem like this practice has gotten any closer to being achievable, does it? With Father’s Day approaching, we asked Gene Glaeser and Amber Maenius, a father/daughter duo, to share how they both came to the realization that trying to find balance is a lofty goal we should replace with a new practice of finding ways to blend.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

What We Don’t Know About Kids and Screen Time

A new review questions whether screen time has the negative affects we onced believed. It finds self-reporting on studies about screen use is highly inaccurate. As a result, much of the research that links screen use to negative consequences is invalid. At Evidence-based Living, we have covered the topic of...
Family RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar to Break Family Tradition With Fourth Child

You aren't the only female member of this infamous family who is breaking from tradition. Granted, Jessa Duggar isn't out there offering up very personal sex advice or anything. But the 28-year old did just reveal something about her plans for something that's about to happen about nine months after...