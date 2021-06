Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg on signing a contract extension. “You know how that goes, Robby. It’s a lot of business decisions. It’s going to be one of those things that obviously management and me and my agents are going to have to talk through. But I’ve loved every minute of my time here in Nashville and I don’t see why I wouldn’t love the future here too. It’s definitely something that I want to do. At the same time, we have to see how everything plays out. David has some other priorities with the expansion draft and things coming up before that.