Zinedine Zidane leaving Real Madrid surprised nobody. After all, he'd done it before. Twice. As a player in 2006 and as manager in 2018, he walked away from the club, with no fuss and with no interest in negotiating a payoff. So when the news broke that Zidane had decided to leave again -- on the evening of May 26, while the football world was watching Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties in the Europa League final -- there was no feeling of shock, though it was surprising to see Carlo Ancelotti return as his replacement.