ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - A teenage boy was taken into custody after he shot both his mother and father while they were fighting inside a St. Louis home. Police say the 13-year-old shot both adults after they got into an argument and the man was choking the woman. Police confirmed to KSDK that the couple was the boy's mother and father. The 47-year-old woman was shot in her torso and the 50-year-old man was shot in his legs/buttocks, according to police.