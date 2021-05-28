Ohio State football coach Ryan Day’s ‘quarterback whisperer’ reputation both deserved and incomplete
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elite quarterbacks are almost as abundant as the cicadas in central Ohio these days, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day can take the credit. Justin Fields recently left for the NFL after two tremendous seasons and back-to-back playoff trips. Jack Miller, Kyle McCord and C.J. Stroud are engaged in the nation’s most intriguing starting quarterback battle. The top-ranked player in the 2022 class, Texan Quinn Ewers, will re-ignite that battle next spring.www.cleveland.com