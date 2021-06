As a teenager, I did not see the necessity of getting vaccinated due to the possible side effects. Then one day, my employer notified me that the vaccine was soon to be mandatory. So, I thought: I will just do it, and I did. To my surprise, I did not feel any side effects: no fever, no cold, no drowsiness, and no lack of energy. I realize that it was my fear of side effects that made me anxious. Later, I looked further into scientific articles written about the vaccine, and analogous to how I felt, the vaccine is safe. The vaccines are now available to my age group, and I urge everyone to get the vaccines as soon as they can. Together, we can stop the virus from spreading and contribute to a healthy community.