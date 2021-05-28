Cancel
"Real" Milli Vanilli singer John Davis dies of Covid

By Rob Beschizza
Boing Boing
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, one of the real voices behind 1980s lip-sync pop act Milli Vanilli, died this week of Covid. He was 66. Davis' daughter, Jasmin Davis, confirmed the performer's death to CNN Thursday. She revealed the news initially in a post shared on his Facebook page this week."Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus," she wrote on Monday."He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause."

