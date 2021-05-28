"Real" Milli Vanilli singer John Davis dies of Covid

Former BLACK SABBATH singer Tony Martin has expressed his support for scientists and clinicians in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Earlier today, the 64-year-old British-born vocalist took to his social media to share a photo of him with his daughter, and he wrote in an accompanying caption: "This is my daughter... she is one of the real scientists working in real laboratory's doing real work to help save real people. I will always champion these people and the community they represent. They have worked tirelessly with the nurses and doctors to understand and defeat the pandemic we are in. They have provided us with a way out and ANYONE that ridicules it or denies it or twists the work they do, will find me to be COMPLETELY steadfast, in supporting the work that my daughter and all of her community do on our behalf. I am immensely proud of them all. The virus is real and the way out is real we just have to do it."