Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Multiple Facebook posts claim that anyone who dies within 20 days of testing positive for Covid-19 -- whatever the actual cause of death -- will be counted as a coronavirus fatality. The posts also claim that if people die within 24 hours of being vaccinated, the vaccine is not listed as a cause of death. Both claims are false: neither US nor Australian Covid-19 fatality reporting guidelines contain any such criteria; US health authorities told AFP Covid-19 is only listed on a death certificate if it "caused or contributed" to the death; deaths occuring within 24 hours of vaccination are not excluded from Covid-19 fatality reporting, Australia's drug regulator said.