You’re planning your first trip to London, and your excitement is off the charts. Writer Samuel Johnson said in the 1700s, “When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life; for there is in London all that life can afford.” And many of the stellar attractions of London today weren’t even around back then. Layers of history live in London, and they are just waiting for you to discover them. Whatever your interests are, you will find fascinating ways to spend your time in London.