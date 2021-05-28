Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘MacGyver’ Star Lucas Till Joins FX Pilot ‘The Spook Who Sat by the Door’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
southernminn.com
 28 days ago

MacGyver might be over, but the show’s star Lucas Till won’t be away from our screens for long. The actor has landed a role in the FX pilot The Spook Who Sat by the Door. Till joins Nafessa Williams (Code Black), Nathan Darrow (Preacher), and Tom Irwin (The Morning Show) in the Lee Daniels (Empire) crime-drama based on Sam Greenlee’s 1969 novel. The story revolves around Dan Freeman, the CIA’s first Black agent, who, after becoming disillusioned and frustrated with the white ruling establishment, uses his skills to train young Black people to fight against the power.

www.southernminn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Nathan Darrow
Person
Ivan Dixon
Person
Lucas Till
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spook#Black People#Fx#Cia#First Black#Cbs#Gotham#Lee Daniels Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Our Ultimate MacGruber/MacGyver Crossover Pitch with Anderson & Till

It's funny how the stars align sometimes with the upcoming Peacock action-comedy series MacGruber about to become a reality. The Will Forte-MacGyver spoof has come a long way from its Saturday Night Live roots as a parody of the beloved 80s-90s ABC series starring Richard Dean Anderson. The skits feature Forte as the title character always trying to disarm a bomb in a remote area accompanied by Vicki (Kristen Wiig) and another character usually played by the SNL host.
TV & VideosDeadline

Dascha Polanco To Star In ‘Dangerous Moms’ NBC Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Orange Is the New Black alumna Dascha Polanco, currently co-starring in Warner Bros.’ In the Heights, is set as a co-lead opposite Shanola Hampton in NBC pilot Dangerous Moms, from Warner Bros. Television and Universal TV. Written by Janine Sherman Barrois based on the Spanish series Señoras del (h)Ampa,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Night Court’: Lacretta Joins NBC Sequel Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Lacretta is set as a series regular in NBC’s half-hour pilot Night Court, a follow-up to the classic legal comedy series that’s headlined and executive produced by Melissa Rauch, with the original series’ John Larroquette reprising his Emmy-winning role. Written/executive produced by Dan Rubin based on the original series...
Celebritieskut.org

A Conversation With FX's 'Snowfall' Co-Star Angela Lewis

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with actress Angela Lewis, co-star of the FX series Snowfall. First broadcast on FX on July 5, 2017, the crime drama series created by the late Academy Award- nominated writer and director John Singleton explores the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.
TV & VideosDeadline

Annie Ilonzeh To Star In NBC Drama Pilot ‘Getaway’

Annie Ilonzeh is set as the lead in NBC drama pilot Getaway, from The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studios Group. Written and executive produced by JJ Bailey (Echo) and Moira Kirland (Madam Secretary), Getaway centers on a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort that quickly descends into chaos after a group of dangerous criminals takes the island hostage. The small group of guests, led by a fearless female Army vet (Ilonzeh), will do everything they can to stay alive.
Moviesepicstream.com

Luca Star Jacob Tremblay Wants to Join The Mandalorian Season 3

There is little doubt that every actor in the industry is eager to be a part of a major franchise like Star Wars. Not surprisingly, Luca star Jacob Tremblay also wants to join the Star Wars Universe. However, the young actor is a bit more specific, declaring that he wants to be part of The Mandalorian.
TV SeriesSFGate

'House of Payne' Alum Lance Gross Joins Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'

Lance Gross has been cast in Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s series “Our Kind of People,” a drama headed to Fox on Tuesday nights this fall. The “Sleepy Hollow” regular joins previously announced cast members Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med”), Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”) LeToya Luckett and newcomer Alana Bright. The series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” It is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and 20th Television.
TV & VideosEW.com

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris says he left Netflix because it 'became CBS'

Kenya Barris is ready to explain why he walked away from his $100 million deal with Netflix: In his words, the streaming service "became CBS." The producer behind ABC's Black-ish and Freeform's Grown-ish says Netflix didn't appreciate his "edgy" voice, so he left the streamer before his deal expired, he tells The Hollywood Reporter.
TV Seriesmetv.com

6 failed TV pilots starring Chuck Connors

After The Rifleman, he typically played the bad guy! And one of these shows almost killed The Rifleman. Chuck Connors is one of those rare television stars to headline a handful of acclaimed series. Everyone knows him as The Rifleman, of course, but Branded cast him as another tough Western hero. In the Sixties, he also dabbled in legal drama (Arrest and Trial, a sort of prototype of Law & Order) and animal-friendly family fare (Cowboy in Africa). But they can't all be successful, or even make it to series.
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

“The Chi” Recap: ‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door’

HOLLYWOOD—I could have sworn when I saw that teaser at the start of season four of “The Chi” that Keisha would have her baby during the season finale, but that is not happening and that makes things even more interesting to say the least. This week’s episode, ‘The Spook Who Sat by the Door’ opened with Douda, Marcus and Roselyn preparing for the big gala that was key to Chicago getting that bid for the Olympics. Marcus cared about this opportunity more than anyone else.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Kenya Barris Adapting ‘The Man Who Lives Underground’ for Paramount (Exclusive)

The Richard Wright film adaptation marks the first project in a larger strategic, financial and creative partnership between Barris' Khalabo Ink Society and media fund New Slate Ventures. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Richard Wright’s The Man Who Lives Underground is...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Hungry’: Christian Magby Joins NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Magby (The Flash) has been tapped as a lead opposite Demi Lovato in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot Hungry, starring and executive produced by Lovato. Hungry comes from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Written and executive...
Moviesdallassun.com

Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz to star in 'The Portable Door'

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): Hollywood star Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz and Patrick Gibson will be heading the cast of 'The Portable Door', a new fantasy adventure film adapted from the series of novels by Patrick Holt. According to Variety, the film is currently being shot in Queensland, Australia, with...