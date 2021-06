Plano, Texas – At Home Group Inc.’s 40-day “go-shop” period closed June 14 with no outside parties expressing interest in buying the company. The home décor superstore chain announced that 24 third parties, including 17 financial sponsors and 7 potential strategic acquirors were contacted by financial advisor Goldman Sachs & Co. Only one of the parties signed a nondisclosure agreement, and none expressed interest in pursuing a potential transaction involving the company, it said. Goldman Sachs received no inbound inquiries from other potentially interested parties during the “go-shop” period.