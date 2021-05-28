The Best New Beauty Products to Stock Up on This Summer
Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. As we head into Memorial Day weekend, we’re getting more and more excited about glowy makeup, dewy skin and warm, summery scents. This month’s best new beauty products set exactly the right mood. With celestial collabs from Em Cosmetics and Ill Makiage, plus high-pigment compacts from Pat McGrath and Roen, there are plenty of ways to add a little shimmer to your makeup routine. On the skincare side: calming serums, body buffing exfoliants and beachy perfumes and body oils make for the perfect pre-vacation prep. Here, 11 launches we’re loving from the month of May, just in time for the unofficial start to summer.www.wmagazine.com