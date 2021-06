The third wave of COVID-19 is 'definitely' underway in the UK, a vaccine expert said as it added over 10,000 coronavirus cases for the consecutive third day on Saturday. "It's going up, perhaps we can be a little bit optimistic it's not going up any faster, but nevertheless it's going up, so this third wave is definitely underway," Professor Adam Finn, who advises on JCVI, was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.