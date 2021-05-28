Cancel
Cardinals' Mike Shildt says umpires picked the wrong time and pitcher to air MLB's 'dirty little secret'

By Tom Gatto
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Shildt didn't name any names Wednesday, but he wants actual cheaters to face scrutiny from MLB, not one of his pitchers who he claims is clean. Shildt was upset that the umpiring crew told right-hander Giovanny Gallegos to change his cap right after Gallegos took the mound in the seventh inning against the White Sox. The cap had ... something dark on the bill. Shildt said it may have been a mix of sunscreen, rosin and dirt, but not pine tar or the other adhesives that baseball wants pitchers to stop using.

www.msn.com
