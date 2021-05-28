Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Public School

By hoboken411
hoboken411.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThankfully – many more people now realize how damaging this indoctrination system called “public school” is. Society has essentially allowed it. Why? We cannot know for sure. Just read John Taylor Gatto to get to the bottom of it.

hoboken411.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Westbrook, CTNorwalk Hour

Westbrook Public Schools to require masks on campus in the fall

WESTBROOK — Westbrook Public Schools students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks as part of reopening plans for the 2021-22 academic year, the district officials announced at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. The reopening plan states that, as of May 15, the Centers for Disease Control...
Charitiesbellinghamschools.org

Thank you from the Bellingham Public Schools Foundation

A Message from the Bellingham Public Schools Foundation. We wanted to send one last message to express our heartfelt thanks for each and every extraordinary effort to reach the finish line of this school year. You did it!. Our community answered the call for help with a flood of generosity...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Letters: Our priority should be to strengthen public schools

The editorial supporting the expansion of the Invest in Kids program (“Congrats, parents, on saving ‘Invest in Kids’ — for now,” June 14) is way off the mark in its criticism of teachers (and others) who oppose subsidizing private schools. It’s great that some children will be able to attend...
Wagoner, OKTulsa World

Wagoner Public Schools participate in summer lunch program

Wagoner Public Schools is making sure students don’t go hungry this summer. The district is participating in the Summer Food Service program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children 18 and under, free of charge. All meals will be provided at the following places and times:. Central Intermediate School,...
Amherst County, VALynchburg News and Advance

Bonus approved for Amherst County Public Schools employees

Amherst County Public School full-time employees will receive a $500 bonus and part-timers are getting $250 as a gesture of appreciation in wrapping up an unprecedented year of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. “To provide the type of education that they did in these conditions was pretty amazing,” Superintendent Rob...
Moberly, MOMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Public forum addresses construction of Moberly alternative school

The Moberly public had their opportunity Tuesday to view proposed floor plans of constructing a new alternative school within the public school district, as well as voice their opinion or pose questions during a community forum held at the high school's auditorium. Employees of the Kansas City architectural firm Hollis...
Columbia, MOkrcgtv.com

Columbia Public Schools Honors Retiring Superintendent

COLUMBIA — Educators celebrated the career of retiring Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman Thursday. Stiepleman announced his retirement after serving as superintendent for seven years, and more than a decade of service. He said he informed the board of education in confidence more than two years ago he planned...
Chesterfield, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Letters: School Board’s response to CRT, mask policy disappoints

I could not be more disappointed in the statements made by our School Board at its June 1 meeting. The meeting began with a statement by Chairman Ryan Harter that CCPS does not support critical race theory [“School Board chair: Critical race theory not part of CCPS curriculum,” June 9]. To my knowledge, there has been no discussion or analysis of this curriculum and its merits to our students. I do know that there are great swaths of American history I did not learn in Virginia schools. I also know that attacks on critical race theory are popular among partisan media personalities. Mr. Harter’s statement seemed to have less to do with education and more to do with pandering.
Stafford County, VAfredericksburg.today

Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Enrollment Festivals

Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Enrollment Festivals. Stafford County Public Schools will host six Mobile Enrollment Festivals this summer. Students and their families may enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs onsite at these events, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. The SCPS Transportation department will provide a school bus and teach the new students how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats.
Bedford County, VALynchburg News and Advance

Bedford County Public Schools names new administrators

Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Marc Bergin on Thursday announced five new administrators who are filling principal positions in its schools. Donnie Norman was named the new principal of Forest Middle School. Norman most recently served as an assistant principal at Jefferson Forest High School. Scott Graham — who most...
Alabama Stateccenterdispatch.com

Alabama returning Montgomery public schools to local control

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state school board has unanimously agreed to end its oversight of Montgomery's public school system after more than four years. Members voted Thursday to accept a recommendation by State School Superintendent Eric Mackey that the Department of Education return control to local officials, news outlets reported.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth Public Schools Offer Summer Learning Opportunities

Falmouth Public Schools are offering a multitude of learning opportunities throughout the summer months with in-person and virtual options. Falmouth High School and Lawrence School will both continue their summer school programs this year. “Keeping those two programs on track is incredibly important to us,” Assistant Superintendent Sonia Tellier said.
Waterbury, CTwaterburyobserver.org

Wellmore, Waterbury Public Schools Work to ‘Connect’ With Students

From the earliest days of the pandemic officials at Wellmore and Waterbury Public Schools have been concerned about students who were not engaging in either face to face or on-line learning opportunities. Wellmore, which operates many home-based programs for children and adolescents, suggested to the Waterbury Department of Education that...
California Statesoonerpolitics.org

California Public Schools Ban Teaching Of Critical Thinking

SACRAMENTO, CA—As more and more states announce bans on critical race theory, California is pushing the other direction, and has just passed a ban on teaching any kind of critical thinking in public schools. The post California Public Schools Ban Teaching Of Critical Thinking appeared first on The Babylon Bee.