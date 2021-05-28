Upper Saddle River electronics maker acquired for $65M
A Massachusetts-based aerospace and defense company has acquired an Upper Saddle River maker of electronics products for $65 million, it announced this week. Mercury Systems Inc. is paying cash for Pentek Technologies LLC and Pentek Systems Inc., which design and make commercial off-the-shelf software-defined radio and data acquisition boards, recording systems and subsystems for high-end commercial and defense applications, the firm said in a news release.www.roi-nj.com