Upper Saddle River, NJ

Upper Saddle River electronics maker acquired for $65M

By ROI-NJ Staff
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Massachusetts-based aerospace and defense company has acquired an Upper Saddle River maker of electronics products for $65 million, it announced this week. Mercury Systems Inc. is paying cash for Pentek Technologies LLC and Pentek Systems Inc., which design and make commercial off-the-shelf software-defined radio and data acquisition boards, recording systems and subsystems for high-end commercial and defense applications, the firm said in a news release.

Upper Saddle River, NJ
#Electronics#Saddle#Commercial Off The Shelf#Innovation#Mercury Systems Inc#Pentek Technologies Llc#Pentek Systems Inc
