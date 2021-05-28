Upper Saddle River electronics maker acquired for $65M

LANDR Audio announced that it has acquired Synchro Arts, the makers of the popular VocAlign and Revoice Pro audio softwares. This move is part of LANDR’s ongoing mission to empower musicians to create, collaborate and promote their work. LANDR, which launched its pioneering AI Mastering software in 2014, also offers a music distribution service, a samples marketplace, a plugin store, and a marketplace for hiring producers, engineers and promoters, as well as a video chat software that streams high quality audio from the DAW. The acquisition will add an industry leading plugin to LANDR’s product catalog.