Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Editorial: The struggle for the soul of UC

By The Times Editorial Board
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conundrums of the University of California are perpetual. Should the education there be more state-funded or tuition-funded? Should the school be more an elite research institution or a vehicle for graduating young people as efficiently as possible? Should it mimic private universities by importing foreign and out-of-state students who bring different perspectives and experiences to the campus — and, don’t forget, a lot of cash — or should those coveted slots be reserved for Californians?

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Napolitano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Research University#Uc Merced#Soul#Californians#Uc Berkeley#Uc Merced#Cal State#Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
UCLA
Related
Santa Cruz, CAcityonahillpress.com

UC Set to Cut Back Out-of-State Students

With tension among applicants and complaints among California’s taxpayers, the state Senate proposed to cut back the number of nonresident students admitted into the University of California to make more space for in-state students. The new proposal would gradually limit the UC’s out-of-state and international student admissions to only 10...
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Questions Drive Top UC Davis Graduate

When Madeline Bright was young, she was told she asked a lot of questions. Today that same curiosity is leading her toward a career in medical research where she hopes to find life-saving answers. The resident of Sunnyvale, California, will be honored as the top graduating senior at the University...
Berkeley, CAphilanthropynewsdigest.org

UC Berkeley receives $5 million for diversity in STEM

The University of California, Berkeley has announced a $5 million gift from Freada Kapor Klein ('74) and her husband, Mitch Kapor, to help increase diversity in STEM fields. The gift will support scholarships for SMASH (the Summer Math and Science Honors academy) program alumni to attend UC Berkeley and participate in SEED (Stem Equity and Excellence in Diversity) Scholars, an honors program focused on supporting and inspiring historically marginalized populations majoring in all STEM fields. SMASH is a three-year residential STEM college prep program created by the Kapors nearly twenty years ago.
Berkeley, CAmicrogridknowledge.com

UC Berkeley Seeks Help as It Pursues Microgrid Project

The University of California, Berkeley, has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a financial consultant to help the university set up a renewable energy microgrid covering its campus. After studying the issue for several years, the university late last year narrowed its options for replacing its aging natural gas-fired...
Stanford, CAoyaop.com

Stanford University Scholarships in USA | Fully Funded

Apply for Fully Funded Scholarships at Stanford University in the USA. The deadline for this application is 14th October 2021. Stanford University, officially Leland Stanford Junior University, is a private research university in Stanford, California. Stanford was founded in 1885 by Leland and Jane Stanford in memory of their only child, Leland Stanford Jr., who had died of typhoid fever at age 15 the previous year.
Cupertino, CAlavozdeanza.com

New Umoja counselor at De Anza hopes to be there for his community

As protests against racial injustice and police brutality surged last year, De Anza College formed a committee to hire a full-time tenured counselor for its Umoja program. Maurice Canyon filled that need this school year, as a former Umoja member dedicated to giving back to the community that guided him.
Riverside, CARedlands Daily Facts

UC Riverside students lobby for ‘real graduation ceremony’

Graduating UC Riverside students are getting ready to walk across a stage in caps and gowns as their names are read — with guests crossing the stage with them — then pose for a “professional photograph.”. That’s a better graduation scenario, students say, than what Chancellor Kim Wilcox first described....
Arizona Statekawc.org

Arizona Governor Prohibits Colleges and Universities From Requiring Masks

PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey has forbade public universities and community colleges from requiring that students and staff wear masks and get tested regularly for COVID-19. In an executive order Tuesday, the governor specifically lashed out at the policy announced by Arizona State University requiring that students be vaccinated before returning to class in the fall.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Ducey orders end to universities’ policies for unvaccinated students

People use a footbridge over University Avenue on the campus of Arizona State University on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. /AP Photo/Matt York. Gov. Doug Ducey has forbade public universities and community colleges from requiring that students and staff wear masks and get tested regularly for Covid. In...
Harvard, MAnbcboston.com

Harvard University Professor to Launch Bid for Governor

Harvard University professor Danielle Allen plans to announce her official bid for governor on Tuesday, making her the first Black woman to seek the state's top office as a major party candidate, her campaign confirmed to the State House News Service. Allen, a Democrat who serves as director of the...
AdvocacyDavis Enterprise

UC lecturers vote to authorize strike

Members of UC-AFT, the union that represents contingent teaching faculty at the University of California system, voted this week to authorize a strike, UC-AFT announced Tuesday at a virtual press conference. The vote was held after more than two years of fruitless collective bargaining negotiations between the lecturers’ union and the university and more than 16 months after UC-AFT’s previous contract expired.
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

UC San Diego Closes Vaccination Super Station

As demand for vaccines wanes, some of the supersites that have played a critical part in vaccinating masses of people in San Diego County are starting to close. One of those is the site in UC San Diego’s gym. UC San Diego Health in a tweet mentioned the vaccine site's last day of operation would be June 1.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

UC Davis LIVE on reentry after the pandemic

As pandemic restrictions are lifted in the U.S., people face returning to workplaces and pre-pandemic activities with a mixture of anxiety and elation. What are the psychological issues around going back to offices and mixing with people again? How will employers react to those who want to keep working from home? What does a new normal look like?
Cincinnati, OHuc.edu

UC grad balances motherhood, medicine and a major move

Hagar Elgendy is settling into her new surroundings in Pittsboro, North Carolina. The recent University of Cincinnati graduate received her medical degree from the College of Medicine on May 23, and then promptly moved with her husband, former Cincinnati Bengals player Cedric Peerman, and their four small children the following day.
Books & Literatureucpress.edu

UC Press May Award Winners

UC Press is proud to publish award-winning authors and books across many disciplines. Below are several of our recent award winners. Please join us in celebrating these scholars by sharing the news!. Caty Borum Chattoo and Lauren Feldman. Next Generation Indie Book Award. Social Justice 2021 Finalist. Next Generation Indie...
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

UC Davis bolsters student health and counseling services

UC Davis will significantly expand its student health and counseling services beginning fall 2021, the Division of Student Affairs announced last week. Student Health and Counseling Services will fill seven vacant counselor positions and add eight new counselor positions, increasing the total number of full-time equivalent counselors from 34 to 42, according to a Student Affairs press release.
Collegesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

UC Notice of Data Breach | #emailsecurity

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the University of California (UC) previously disclosed in communications to students, staff and faculty, and retirees in early April, UC experienced a security event with its Accellion file transfer appliance (FTA). This release provides up-to-date information on what happened and what we are doing. What Happened?. On...