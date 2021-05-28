Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois Democrats revise legislative maps

By Brett Rowland, The Center Square
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats put out revised legislative maps for redrawing the state's political boundaries Thursday afternoon that they say factors in feedback from residents and advocacy groups. "After 50 public hearings across the state and listening to hours of testimony, the House and Senate Democrats have put together a product our state...

PoliticsChicago Sun-Times

Pritzker uses amendatory veto on state’s budget

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday issued an amendatory veto on a spending proposal legislators sent to his desk earlier this month, fixing “inadvertent” mistakes in the plan and setting effective dates for the law ahead of the July start to Illinois’ fiscal year. Pritzker said in an explanation of the...
Politicsillinois.edu

Reporter Roundtable: Illinois Legislation

Illinois lawmakers were scheduled to finish this year’s spring session by the end of May, but they returned to Springfield to finish up some final items. There was a long to-do list for Illinois legislators to accomplish in the Spring session— from the budget confirmation, ethics reform and redistricting. The...
Rock Falls, ILrockislandtoday.com

McCombie calls new legislative maps 'blatantly political'

State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Rock Falls) stands by her call for what she sees as much-needed ethics reform in Springfield. “I had no intention to speak today until my name was brought up in debate being accused of something that is absolutely completely false and disgusting," McCombie said, referring to a blog post she said had misquoted her. “I'm going to read for the record for my colleagues here what exactly I said.”
Moline, ILPosted by
WQAD

THIS WEEK: Challenging the Democrat's map

MOLINE, Ill. — Let the lawsuits begin. Now that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law the state redistricting plan put together by Democrats in the legislature, groups are filing suit complaining about where the lines are drawn. First, Republicans filed suit against their Democratic counterparts in the legislature. And...
Illinois Statepeoriastandard.com

Pritzker 'completely broke his promise to the people of Illinois': Stoller denounces decision to sign new legislative district maps

Illinois Republicans are accusing Gov. J.B. Pritzker of breaking his pledge to veto any unfair legislative redistricting maps when he signed the new district maps submitted by House Democrats at last week's General Assembly. Critics allege that Democrats approved the new maps over objections from community advocacy organizations, government reform...
Illinois Statedecaturradio.com

Illinois Republicans Suing, Calling Redistricting Maps Unconstitutional

Illinois Republicans are moving forward with a federal lawsuit that claims recently approved redistricting maps are unconstitutional. GOP leaders say the Democrat-led committee that redrew the legislative lines used population estimates in their process. Democrats relied on the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey in their calculations, which Republicans say is not intended to be a substitute for official Census counts. Republicans argue that the plan ensures that historically undercounted minority communities will continue to be underrepresented.
Chicago, ILWAND TV

IL GOP sues against legislative district maps

CHICAGO (WAND) - A federal lawsuit filled by Illinois Republicans seeks to challenge legislative district boundary maps recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Party leaders are claiming residents were "robbed" of a fair process for creating maps that will be used for elections in the next decade, per the Associated Press. The governor signed the maps even though his campaign promises said he would veto maps drawn by politicians.
Chicago, ILWTAX

GOP leaders sue to block legislative maps

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republican leaders have filed a federal lawsuit challenging new legislative district boundaries drawn and approved by Democrats who control state government. They say residents were “robbed” of a fair and transparent process of creating maps that will be used for elections over the next decade. The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to void the maps and create an independent redistricting commission. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation last week establishing the new maps, despite pledging as a candidate that he would veto any maps drawn by politicians. Pritzker said the new maps help ensure minority representation and align with the federal and state Voting Rights Acts.
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

Mask regulation revision rejected by legislative committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A legislative subcommittee assigned to oversee the state’s regulatory process rejected June 8 a regulation that would allow the governor to extend the mask mandate beyond it being lifted on June 11. The Beshear Administration filed the emergency regulation to line up the revised mandate with...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Legislators Pushed to Revise Schools Budget

In a letter to Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature, Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore, Ron Kind and Mark Pocan asked state lawmakers to revisit their lean budget proposal for public schools. Last week the Department of Education warned state officials that the GOP budget proposal could result in the loss of $1.5 billion in federal funds because it fails to maintain a sufficient state investment in education.
Western Springs, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

GOP sues Democrats over new legislative maps, arguing citizens were ‘robbed’ and deserve ‘their day in court’

Republicans took the Democrats and state election officials to court Wednesday over the new legislative maps, filing a federal lawsuit that argues the boundaries signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker are unconstitutional because they are not based on actual U.S. census population figures. State House Republican Leader Jim Durkin...
Governor Signs State of Illinois Redistricting Maps

Governor Signs State of Illinois Redistricting Maps

Gov. JB Pritzker on June 4 signed three new redistricting maps. The maps outline new districts for the General Assembly, Illinois Supreme Court and Cook County Board of Review. According to a state of Illinois news release, the maps “preserve minority representation in Illinois’ government” in accordance with the federal...
Politicsdecaturradio.com

Legislative Map Controversy Continues

Without complete Census data, partisan-drawn legislative maps are now law for the next ten years in Illinois. It’s possible there could be adjustments. It’s also possible there could be lawsuits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2777 Friday. Earlier in the week last week, Pritzker said there could be adjustments made when all the Census data is out. That’s not expected until sometime this summer.
U.S. Politicskankakeetimes.com

Barickman: Democratic-drawn maps 'maintain their grip on power'

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the Republicans did not act on an independent redistricting commission. But Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington), lead Republican on the Senate Redistricting Committee, before the governor approved the maps, urged for an independent redistricting commission. Barickman has also been reminding the governor to keep his campaign promise...
Pritzker signs legislative maps

Pritzker signs legislative maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois governor signed a law establishing legislative district maps to govern elections for the next 10 years after promising as a candidate that he would veto maps drawn by politicians. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Friday that the lines drawn exclusively by Democrats...
PoliticsPosted by
Cook County Record

Pritzker solidifies broken promises by signing flawed legislative district maps

Today, Governor JB Pritzker’s actions speak louder than his broken promises. Since becoming a candidate for governor, JB Pritzker promised voters over and over again that backroom map-making deals were done, that he would support an independent commission to draw maps, and that he would veto partisan maps. After breaking his promises on independent maps, failing to endorse Fair Maps constitutional amendments with widespread bipartisan support, and reneging on his pledges to veto partisan maps, Pritzker wasted no time signing into law partisan maps that erase nearly 42,000 Illinoisans. The American Community Survey data used to create Illinois House and Senate maps undercount Illinoisans and do not give them representation. That is not fair by any definition. Pritzker can continue to hope that voters have widespread amnesia, but we know Illinoisans deserve more credit than that.