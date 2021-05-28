Illinois Democrats revise legislative maps

Today, Governor JB Pritzker’s actions speak louder than his broken promises. Since becoming a candidate for governor, JB Pritzker promised voters over and over again that backroom map-making deals were done, that he would support an independent commission to draw maps, and that he would veto partisan maps. After breaking his promises on independent maps, failing to endorse Fair Maps constitutional amendments with widespread bipartisan support, and reneging on his pledges to veto partisan maps, Pritzker wasted no time signing into law partisan maps that erase nearly 42,000 Illinoisans. The American Community Survey data used to create Illinois House and Senate maps undercount Illinoisans and do not give them representation. That is not fair by any definition. Pritzker can continue to hope that voters have widespread amnesia, but we know Illinoisans deserve more credit than that.