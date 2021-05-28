1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible w/1957 Cadillac Lido Runabout
One more convertible to mark the Spring: This rare combination of a 1957 Bel Air Convertible with a matching Lido Runabout is the perfect combo for Memorial Day weekend. The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air in coup form is the first car I recall falling in love with as a boy. It is an American icon, with great lines and proportions, distinctive chrome headlights, tastefully oversized fins. The body strip line that runs down the entire flank of the vehicle only to open into the white (or silver) accent on the rear fender made the Bel Air unique.ritholtz.com