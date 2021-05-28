Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible w/1957 Cadillac Lido Runabout

By Barry Ritholtz
ritholtz.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne more convertible to mark the Spring: This rare combination of a 1957 Bel Air Convertible with a matching Lido Runabout is the perfect combo for Memorial Day weekend. The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air in coup form is the first car I recall falling in love with as a boy. It is an American icon, with great lines and proportions, distinctive chrome headlights, tastefully oversized fins. The body strip line that runs down the entire flank of the vehicle only to open into the white (or silver) accent on the rear fender made the Bel Air unique.

ritholtz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Bel Air#1957 Chevrolet#Bel Air Convertible#American#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster: The Descendant Of A Legend

Following Mercedes-Benz’s successful year at Le Mans in 1952, the automaker made history with a legendary model, the 300 SL Gullwing. Although the move seemed like a no-brainer in retrospect, opportunities such as these are not always so clear at the time. Often what is needed is a push from someone with a unique insight. For Mercedes-Benz in the 1950s, that person was the brand's sole U.S. Importer Max Hoffman. He guaranteed an order of at least 1,000 Gullwings and over the course of three years a total of 1,400 were made.
Carssanfernandosun.com

2022 Cadillac CTV-V Blackwing

Maybe Bigfoot is real. Something almost as unusual has just been sighted: A Cadillac sedan with a manual transmission. Plus 472 horsepower. Through the rear wheels only. If that can exist, then Bigfoot just might. What It Is. The CT4 is Cadillac’s compact-sized, entry-level sport sedan. It normally comes with...
Buying Carst2conline.com

Out East with Cadillac CT4-V

The weekend is calling you to take the long and winding road down the U.S. Route 27. There is no better way to experience the journey than with the Cadillac CT4-V. Luxurious moments and thrilling hours can spent in the Hamptons when traveling in the vehicle that is designed with ingenuity and with a new generation of car lovers in mind. The beauty of the region is only to be matched by Cadillac’s unrivaled glory. There is nothing better than arriving in style on the East End.
Buying Carspinalcentral.com

Haire: Genesis GV80, Cadillac XT5

This week we get two luxury SUVs starting with the Genesis GV80. It is billed as all new, although much is based on the established G80 luxury sedan. It is certainly a sharp-looking vehicle although some onlookers didn’t care for the grille appearance, saying it looks like a giant whale bit a large chunk out of a chain-link fence!
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2006 White Chevrolet Impala

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21008 miles below market average! 21/31 City/Highway MPG. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.
Carsyournewsnet.com

2021 Back to the Bricks Visits Cadillac

For those who drive through downtown Cadillac on your commute home, you may have noticed a slight detour on Monday, as well as some very interesting vehicles. The reason behind these slight changes is the event 2021 Back to the Bricks Promotional Tour. Car enthusiasts may know this event well,...
Flint, MImycitymag.com

The Chevrolet Corvette

In the beginning of 1951, GM’s Chevrolet arm was floundering. Sales were dropping and consumers were losing interest. At the suggestion of a friend, GM Design Chief Harley Earl changed his focus. Sports cars were all the rage in Europe and Earl wanted a part of the excitement. Later that year, he assigned a small team of GM designers to work on a Eurostyle two-seater, bringing in a Jaguar XK120 for study. Dubbed “Project Opel,” the team worked on a multitude of designs.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2008 Gold Mist Cadillac DTS

Clean CARFAX. Gold Mist 2008 Cadillac DTS 1SB FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Carsdrivetribe.com

2022 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is now available with an improved engine

Whatever else you and I can say about the engine layout, the Corvette C8 Stingray took the supercar market by storm because it gave you so much asking so little in return. You're looking at a mid-engined V8 supercar for Audi A6/A7 money. Chevy is trying to hammer the iron while it's hot with the upgraded 2022 C8 and it now comes with more power and new paint options.
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Cadillac CT5 comes up lacking

Outclassed with its subpar interior and performance. Roseville, CA- When Cadillac decided to replace the aging CTS with a new luxury midsize sedan, the move seemed a sensible one. CTS sales had dipped during its last five full years of production, falling to a low of 6,965 in 2019. A...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1968 Camaro SS: The Full Package

From car shows to the local drag strip, it’s the love of cars that has really brought the car community together to create this amazing car culture that we have today. However, within that community everyone has their own opinion of what makes a good car extraordinary. For some it’s...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Low-Mile 1955 Chevy 210 Fire Chief Special For Sale: Video

When you were a kid, did you ever dream of being a fireman? With this 1955 Chevy 210, you can be the Chief! This extremely low-mile four-door 210 has had a mild restoration, as that was all that was necessary on this minty Fire Chief special. With just over 27,000 miles, and a lifetime of inside storage combined with fastidious maintenance, this 210 is a true time capsule.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1948 Buick Super Makes A Restomod Comeback

With big comfort, a 1940s style, and a modern powertrain, this 1948 Buick Super Restomod is a real attention getter. In the 1940s, Buick tapped into a segment in the automotive market that called for big, roomy comfort and fuel-efficient engine options. That call was answered by the Buick Super. Starting with the Roadmaster platform, Buick put an in-line engine under the hood and fitted the interior with all its best comfort options. While these options quickly made the model an American favorite at the time, by today’s standards these bulky outdated cars have little, outside a legendary style, going for them. However, when you take one of GM’s most infamous and customizable subframes from the 1970s fitted with one of the best GM engines of the early 1990s and mix that with the incredible style of the late 1940s, a legendary vehicle becomes even more legendary.
Home & GardenPosted by
Motorious

1954 Ford Skyliner Up For Bids

The 1950s were an exciting time for the American automobile. Innovation was soaring and the economy was booming and this gave way to a rich automotive market. Between the big three automakers there were plenty of options to fill the growing demand for a more luxurious car. However, by 1954 Ford had raised the bar with its Skyliner model. Flashy chrome and bright colors were a common theme and interiors were well equipped with premium upholstery. Giving the model its name, a smoked acrylic roof covered the front seats. This revolutionary design only lasted two years, though, making them a rare find today.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1971 Ford F100: From Workhorse To Classic Collectible

From the very beginning, Ford trucks have been proven workhorses but today these machines make for quite the classic collectible. Heading into its fifth generation, the Ford F100 took a big stride forward to a time where the market for trucks became more diverse. With more comfortable offerings, no longer were trucks simply dedicated work vehicles. Among the most popular seen on the road in the early 1970s, the F100 was a well optioned truck for the time, opening up the market to consumers using them as personal vehicles. Still, the trucks capabilities could not be ignored and whether they were originally purchased new for hauling goods to and from the job site or just to get around, many at some point or another joined the growing American workforce.
Carsautomoblog.net

Chevrolet Introduces Special Edition Corvette Stingray & Other New Updates For 2022

It’s never a good idea to rest on your laurels, even when your laurels are as groundbreaking and impressive as the new mid-engine Corvette. For 2022 the latest C8 Vette will get a new special edition, plus a new exterior color and spoiler options. Of course, this is all part of Chevy’s effort to “improve the breed” when it comes to the mid-engine Vette.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Win This 1966 Chevrolet Impala: One Bad Ride For One Good Deed

Motorious readers, you could win this awesome car while helping your fellow American. If your dream car is a shiny classic ride from the era of steel bodies and big block engines, buying this 1966 Impala Sports Coupe might just be a dream come true. Who needs to buy one though, when you can enter to win this stunning example. Dream Giveaway Garage is now offering enthusiasts a chance to win this spectacular 427 L72 powered 1966 Impala Sport Coupe and they are throwing in $10,000 to cover the taxes. All you have to do is make a generous donation that benefits America’s children and veterans.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Motorious

2005 Chevrolet SSR Pickup Convertible Heading To Orlando Auction

This 2005 Chevrolet SSR is just one of 200 cars Vicari Auctions is offering at its massive upcoming event in Orlando, Florida this weekend. Louisiana based auctioneer, Vicari Auctions, is putting on a massive event this weekend that will feature over 200 unique vehicles. Orlando’s largest indoor fun center, Dezerland Park, will welcome the event, enthusiasts, and bidders into its 800,000-sq-ft facility. This will ensure the auction will go on rain or shine and admission to the event will be $100. Included in the price is a bidder’s badge, a guest badge, access to the bidding floor, and admission for you and your guest for all days of the auction. Additionally, a Cars and Coffee event will also be taking place on June 5th at the indoor park. This only adds to the fun with over 2,000 cars expected making it Orlando’s largest Cars and Coffee event ever.
Carsgmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro SS Pro Touring Was Built In A Garage: Video

This pro-touring 1969 Chevy Camaro SS ticks all the right boxes – not only does it look clean from the outside, but it has a custom interior to match, with a ton of tasty touches that blend new and old, plus a healthy V8 under the hood. To sweeten the deal, it was built in the owner’s garage.