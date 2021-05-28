Cancel
We Watched All Of Panic. Here’s What’s Really Going On With The Game

By Ariana Romero
Refinery29
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for Panic on Amazon Prime are ahead. “Our conversations — they had the mentality of that Always Sunny scene where Charlie is pointing,” Olivia Welch, star of Amazon’s Panic, laughed over Zoom recently. The actor was sporting artfully crafted braids and a patterned top as she reminisced about the off-camera detective work she and Panic co-stars like Ray Nicholson, who was also on the call, put into understanding the ever-evolving puzzle that is their Texas-set young adult thriller. At the center of Panic is the summer-long game of the same name, whose rules — and goals — become exponentially more complicated over its 10-episode first season, premiering May 28.

