We Watched All Of Panic. Here’s What’s Really Going On With The Game

The Groundhog Day concept feels like it’s been done to death at this point. If you’re not sure what I’m referring to, it’s the oft-used plot device where a character relives the same day over and over again. It’s become fairly prevalent in movies, but like any other storytelling feature that becomes popular, it’s been done to death. At this point, it feels like every other movie has some kind of time loop, whether it’s a comedy or an action-adventure flick. However, Twelve Minutes managed to take that idea and twist it with a wonderful narrative spin that I can’t wait to get further into.