Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after signing 8 draft picks

The Chicago Bears now have all seven of their 2021 draft picks under contract, as the team has agreed to terms on a deal with second-round pick Teven Jenkins. Jenkins, the 39th overall pick out of Oklahoma State University, was one of two Bears players that the team traded up to acquire in the 2021 NFL Draft. Quarterback Justin Fields, whom the Bears took with the 11th pick in the first round, was also grabbed by the team after they moved up nine spots in the draft order.