Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after signing 8 draft picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers now have 89 players under contract for the 2021 offseason. The only player remaining is third-round draft pick Kendrick Green who is yet to sign his rookie deal. With the announcement of Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth signing their contracts this week, along with numbers finally coming in for the salary for Arthur Maulet, it's time to update the Steelers' salary cap space.