Makeup

M.A.C., Nars & More Luxe Beauty Is Up To Half Off During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

By Elizabeth Denton
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s no shortage of discounts this time of year but there’s about Nordstrom sales that just hit differently. Maybe it’s the prices up to 50 percent off or the unique mix of luxe and more affordable offerings. Basically what we’re saying it, Nordstrom’s 2021 beauty sale doesn’t dissapoint. It’s part of the big Half-Yearly Sale when products fly off the virtual shelf faster than you can say add to cart.

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

STYLECASTER's mantra is 'style to the people'— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance.

