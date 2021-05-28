Cancel
Locally damaging storms to kick off holiday weekend in mid-Atlantic

The long-awaited start to the Memorial Day weekend is likely to be met with disappointment by many in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

"A robust storm will push from the Ohio Valley into the mid-Atlantic on into Friday night, and bring a soaking rain to much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

High pressure should keep much of northern New England dry, but rain will advance from west to east throughout the day farther south. While steady rain is expected from northern and central Ohio to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, there are expected to be thunderstorms to contend with farther south.

"Gusty, locally damaging thunderstorms may develop for parts of the East as the storm and its associated front enter the area," said Gilbert.

Although a widespread severe weather outbreak is unlikely, it only takes one storm to cause issues. The stronger storms will grow higher into the atmosphere and will be of particular concern.

"Some of the storms will have the ability to tap into strong winds above the surface and bring these winds rushing down to the ground below," explained Gilbert.

There are expected to be several rounds of thunderstorms. As early as midmorning, thunderstorms are likely to be affecting portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and southern Ohio. The main risk with these storms will be heavy rain.

The storms are likely to intensify as they move eastward, especially if there is morning sunshine in central and eastern Virginia. If that occurs, the sun will heat the ground and cause the air to rise. This rising motion is also likely to aid in the development of new thunderstorms. Even in the absence of any sunshine, the low pressure and front itself will promote rising air and the formation of additional storms.

"Locally damaging winds gusts, small hail and heavy rain are all possible within the strongest storms," stated Gilbert.

"While widespread wind damage is unlikely, it is not out of the question that trees, power lines or outdoor objects left untethered can become damaged," noted Gilbert.

Louisville, Kentucky; Charleston, West Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and Richmond, Virginia, are just a few cities that may deal with feisty thunderstorms Friday.

"Travelers on portions of interstates 64, 75, 81 and 95 will need to remain alert for rapidly changing conditions and can experience travel delays as a result, cautioned Gilbert.

Any severe threat in the East should be even more limited Saturday, but strong thunderstorms will be possible in eastern North Carolina, especially near the Outer Banks.

