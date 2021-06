A few months ago, the delightfully strange young rap star Lil Uzi Vert got a gigantic natural pink diamond surgically attached to his forehead. Uzi reportedly paid $24 million to have the Elliot Eliantte-designed rock just stuck right in between his eyebrows. At the time, Uzi said that the diamond was insured, that he’d been planning to get it put in there since 2017, and that it was his favorite material possession. The jeweler Simon Babaev explained that he and his company had come up with a “specific mounting,” made from precious metals, to get the diamond stuck in there; it wasn’t just a standard piercing. But it appears that Uzi is no longer rocking that big gemstone in his face.