AKIPRESS.COM - A single-day record of 2,263 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Mongolia in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry said on June 14. 1,650 of the new cases were detected in Ulaanbaatar city and 613 in rural areas: 106 cases in Orkhon aimag, 91 in Darkhan-Uul, 17 in Khuvsgul, 24 in Selenge, 7 in Bulgan, 72 in Khovd, 13 in Khentii, 34 in Tuv, 28 in Arkhangai, 32 in Dornod, 45 in Uvurkhangai, 97 in Gobi-Altai, 36 in Bayankhongor, 23 in Uvs, 8 in Bayan-Ulgii, 15 in Zavkhan, 8 in Gobisumber, and 22 in Sukhbaatar.