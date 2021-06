According to a new market research report "Predictive Maintenance Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 12.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.2% during the forecast period. The major factors fueling the market growth include the increasing use of emerging technologies to gain valuable insights, and the growing need to reduce maintenance cost and downtime. The real-time condition monitoring to assist in taking prompt actions would add value to the predictive maintenance offering and provide opportunities in the predictive maintenance market.