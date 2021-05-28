Cancel
Swastika symbols found at Caneris Hall as anti-Semitism rises across the U.S. and the world

By Riverso, Emma
Triangle
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo swastikas were discovered at Caneris Hall, etched into a hand sanitizer dispenser and elevator wall respectively, on consecutive days — May 18 and 19, according to a university Resident Assistant and a message from Senior Vice President for Student Success Subir Sahu and Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Kim Gholston.

#Swastikas#Drexel University#Hate Crimes#Anti Semitism#Jewish#Fry#Israeli#Drexel Police#Residence Life
