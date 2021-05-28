'Kerala's GSDP expected to witness 13.1 pc growth'

MYSURU, INDIA - MAY 18: Sunitha KN, 40, an accredited social health activist (ASHA) checks on a pregnant woman outside her house on May 18, 2021 in Mysuru, Karnataka, India. There are some 860,000 ASHA workers in India, local media figures show, working at the front lines of the pandemic in villages and towns in many parts of rural India where medical infrastructure is sparse and doctors are scarce. ASHA workers, who wear pink sarees for uniforms, are paid a monthly salary of around 4,000 Indian Rupees (55 dollars). Many workers like Sunitha complain that they have not been paid their salary for months. India's prolonged and debilitating wave of Covid-19 infections has reached deep into rural India, where the true extent of devastation may never be known because of a lack of widespread testing or reliable data. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)